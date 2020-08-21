Netflix Apologized For 'Inappropriate' Twerking Young Girls On 'Cuties' Poster

Netflix recently drew flak after tons of social media users pointed out how the streaming giant sexualized young girls in the marketing materials for the movie "Cuties."

The French film set to hit Netflix on September 9 is about an 11-year-old Senegalese Muslim girl named Amy, who was fascinated by her disobedient neighbor Angelica's dance group. She joined the gang and took part in a "twerking competition," which is against Amy and her family's strict religious belief.

To promote the movie, Netflix chooses the photo of the girl dance clique wearing skimpy outfits and posed like they are twerking for the camera. The film was also classified under NC-17 or the strictest movie rating in the US, which bans viewers under 18 from seeing it.

While film aims to elicit awareness and commentary on the dangers of sexualizing youth, viewers who saw the "Cuties" trailer and poster are not happy about how Netflix market it in a provocative manner.

The Comparison

One concerned Twitter user emphasized how Netflix uses inappropriate materials to promote the film compared to the original French version.

Netflix's poster shows a group of young girls in a crop top and skimpy shorts and twerking pose, while the original poster shows young girls celebrating a happy shopping trip.

"It's interesting to compare the French version of the Cuties poster to the American version... like the French version has more "kids having fun!" vibes, while the American version is just f*****g... Gross," the Twitter user wrote alongside a side-by-side photo of both posters.

Another one noticed how the Netflix synopsis sexualized the film instead of highlighting its purpose of raising commentary about young girls being sexualized by society. Netflix's synopsis also used the word "twerking," which was not mentioned in the original version.

"Compare the poster and blurb from Netflix versus the ones on IMDb, s**t is as different as night and day. Someone should get fired," another one added.

"Amy, 11, becomes fascinated with a twerking dance crew. Hoping to join them, she starts to explore her femininity, defying her family's traditions," the Netflix blurb reads.

Meanwhile, others just voiced out their disgust over the upcoming film and expressed their disappointment over Netflix.

"Not only does this promote #islamophobia, but it attempts to normalize pedophilia! Absolutely disgusting, and we should #BoycottNetflix," one Twitter user wrote.

"@netflix, if you put CUTIES on your platform, you will be seen as child molesters by everyone in the UK," another one added.

Some also made a petition to remove the film on the streaming app.

Netflix Apology

After getting a major Twitter backlash, the streaming giant issued an official apology and said that they already made changes to promotional materials.

"We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Cuties," Netflix wrote on their official Twitter account.

"It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which premiered at Sundance. We've now updated the pictures and description," the statement added.

However, the apology failed to confirm if the poster was made in-house by an agency.

We're deeply sorry for the inappropriate artwork that we used for Mignonnes/Cuties. It was not OK, nor was it representative of this French film which won an award at Sundance. We've now updated the pictures and description. — Netflix (@netflix) August 20, 2020

