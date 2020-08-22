His parents may no longer be royals or hold royal positions, that is, but baby Archie might still be subjected to certain royal protocols or laws.

Specifically, one day, if he does decide to wed, he cannot ignore the fact that he is of royal descent. Even prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided that he would be better off without a royal title so that he grows up a normal kid as much as possible, no one can truly erase the fact that he's the seventh in line to the throne today.

When Prince Charles becomes king, he will move up the line of succession as the other royals part of the line. If his grandfather is already the UK monarch - grated Queen Elizabeth passes or abdicates, Archi will automatically become a prince, and at the age of 18, be the one to choose if to use the HRH still or not.

If he has gotten so used to being an ordinary person by the time and deices not to use his royal title, a royal expert says he may still remain subjected to royal laws surrounding marriage.

The royal expert, Ian MacMarthanne, told Express UK that there is a massive historical rule that would compel baby Archie to one day seek royal consent first before tying the knot.

""Prior to the Succession of the Crown Act 2013 all descendants of George II, under the terms of the Royal Marriages Act 1772, unless the issue of a princess who had married into a foreign royal family, had to obtain the sovereign's permission to marry in order to retain their rights in succession", he said.

The 2013 Act was designed to update the multiple pieces of outdated and discriminatory legislation relating to the monarchy. He then explained, "through this Act male primogeniture was abolished, allowing the firstborn child irrespective of gender to become the heir apparent. The disqualification from inheriting the throne by marrying a Catholic was removed; and the Royal Marriages Act of 1772 was repealed, resulting in only the first six in line to the throne being required to obtain the sovereign's permission."

Someone who is not a royal expert would have a hard time understanding the explanation even if Ian already stated it so clearly. What it essentially just means is that regardless of Prince Harry and Meghan. Marke's decision for him to not be exposed to any of these royal protocols and practices, he will still be.

The expert said that Baby Archie would only be truly free of this rule if one of his three cousins - Prince Geroge, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, marry first and has a child first. When that happens, he'll be sixth in line when his grandfather is still king by then.

Megxti did not just mean prince Harry and Meghan Markle rejecting their senior roles. It also does not mean going somewhere else to just start a fresh new life after all the media brouhaha that surrounded them when they were still in the UK. It does not only mean Meghan Markle being able to freely pursue her acting career for Prince Harry to just have his first taste of real freedom in doing what he wants.

This decision to leave the palace also means Baby Archie's life has essentially changed. Had they not make the decision, then it is all too easy to assume that baby ARhcie is at present a doted royal baby by the palace.

However, Megxit means he will be growing up on a massive and controversial Californian estate. It's not bad, though, not had at all. In fact, he now has five acres of land to make his into his own playground, while his parents work hard to shed their royal personas.

