Amber Heard Fired? Warners Bros. Names Possible New Mera in 'Aquaman'

Warner Bros. has reportedly found a replacement for Amber Heard in the "Aquaman" film if they are left with no other choice but to remove her.

During the ugly legal battle between Johnny Depp and Heard, the actress also faced a different fight against the actor's fans who filed petitions to cut her from the DC film.

Since most of her former supporters started to cancel her to back Depp, it might have alarmed Warner Bros. since the legal case can truly affect the future of the film.

Furthermore, Depp's fans sought justice for the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor through a petition they launched on change.org. The said petition titled "Remove Amber Heard From Aquaman 2" aims to get Heard fired from the upcoming sequel of the superhero movie "Aquaman."

The movement might have finally reached Warner Bros. and DC Entertainment though, as the media companies are believed to have found a potential replacement if they need to drop Heard from the franchise.

A source of We Got This Covered confirmed the news and said that Emily Blunt caught the eyes and attention of the entertainment giants. Playing the female lead in the next installment of the highest-grossing DC movie ever is a piece of cake for Blunt, though.

It is worth noting that Blunt has experience in a superhero franchise before. In addition, she is good enough to be the next Mera, especially since she was reportedly Marvel Studio's first choice for "Black Widow."

If the outcome of the legal battle between Depp and Heard is not in favor of the actress, then Blunt could see herself playing the role of Mera alongside Jason Momoa's Aquaman.

Previously, there were rumors Warner Bros. is exploring the possible options they can do with Heard -- and that includes completely removing her or reducing her screen time.

They allegedly compared the actress' situation to Evangeline Lilly after she let out sensitive coronavirus comments, which could massively affect her role in "Ant-Man 3."

Aside from Blunt, a petition called "Emilia Clarke to replace Amber Heard as Mera on Aquaman 2" has been circulating online in the past few months. The said fans who signed up wished to see the "Game of Thrones" actress replace Heard.

"She's amazing warm and caring the kind of person kids can look up to, I don't think Emilia will just take this as another movie role, I feel like she will take this more seriously than Amber," read another change.org campaign, referring to Clarke.

Contradicting Statement?

Earlier this month though, another tipster from We Got This Covered said that Warner Bros. does not have any plans to remove the controversial actress from the blockbuster film despite her worsening publicity.

With that said, Heard will still play Mera's role in "Aquaman" even though she is still in the middle of a legal battle against Depp.

With all those contradicting statements that keep on appearing, only Warner Bros themselves can confirm whether they will retain Amber Heard in Mera's role or not.

READ MORE: Bill and Ted Face the Music: Keanu Reeves Makes Massive Return!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles