Khloe Kardashian OBSESSION Could Make Her End Up Like Michael Jackson

"Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star Khloe Kardashian is reportedly obsessed with going under the knife just to get herself the perfect nose job.

In a report by the National Enquirer, the 36-year-old sister of one of America's famous family thinks that her nose is just too big, which is why she had surgery.

As soon as she saw the result, Khloe Kardashian was allegedly not happy with the nose job, that she underwent two more procedures.

According to the grapevine, "Khloe's nose has been pruned to the point where it looks odd on her face."

"She's getting lots of stares, and most are directed at her nose - or lack of one."

The Good American creator has reportedly spent most of her millions on some nip and tucks and some facial surgeries to change the way she looks.

Despite several operations, she still doesn't like her look.

The source added, "Friends are betting it won't be long before Khloe books another nose reshaping surgery, but they hope she has the sense to leave it be."

"There's virtually no part of her that hasn't had lasering or some type of nip and tuck, and it's burning a major hole in her pocket."

Because of Khloe Kardashian's plastic surgery plans, friends of the reality star can't help but compare her to the King of Pop, Michael Jackson, whose nose was made a laughing stock because of its appearance to the brink that it almost looked like it was falling off.

According to reports, Jackson's nose was so awful that he had to cover it up with a bandana or a face mask to avoid criticisms.

"No one wants to suffer the same fate, but she'll wind up looking like a freak show unless she curbs her surgery obsession."

Perhaps her addiction to look different stemmed from her mom.

In 2013, Khloe Kardashian revealed that her mom-cum-manager, Kris Jenner has always pushed for her to get a nose job at nine years old.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, the "Revenge Body" host revealed, "She didn't mean harm, but when I was around nine I overheard my mom telling her friend I needed a nose job."

It only added fuel to the fire when others started suggesting she should do something to her nose as well.

Khloe reportedly was shocked by what she heard, adding, "I hadn't even thought about it. I've grown into my face, but to this day I've had makeup artists tell me, 'You should get a nose job.'"

She also revealed how she's proud of the weight she has lost, without the help of plastic surgery.

However, a couple of years later, in 2015, Khloe Kardashian's new look had doctors pointing out that she may have undergone plastic surgery.

Radar Online spoke to some doctors in which they have revealed that Khloe looks different than she used to look.

Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Susan Evans noticed how her nose "looks straighter," which is probably achieved by "surgically or non-surgically with calcium hydroxyapatite filler" to heighten the nose bridge.

Doctor Anthony Young is sure Khloe also did something to her lips as they looked "plumper" to match her sister Kylie Jenner's luscious lips.

"Her lips looked plumped, likely with injectable fillers like Juvederm."

At her age at that time, doctors also think that she had Botox on her eyebrows and forehead.

Since then, Khloe Kardashian have had a number of ever-changing looks, to the point that some of her pictures look unrecognizable.

