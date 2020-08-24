Prince Andrew Victory? Epstein Victims Losing Hope To Get Justice

Almost a month after the sensational arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell - the former associate and confidante of the late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, justice for the sex trafficking victims still seems to be a blur.

In August 2019, Jeffrey Epstein died inside his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center. Investigators concluded Epstein's death to be a cause of suicide. However, it also sparked theories that the billionaire financier was murdered due to his connection and information with wealthy and influential people, who could have been associated with his sex trafficking scheme.

One of those wealthy and powerful individuals was Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew. Epstein's former sex slave, Virginia Roberts (now Guiffre), accused the 60-year-old royal of sexually assaulting her three times when she was still 17-years-old.

Guiffre alleged that Epstein and Maxwell trafficked her to Prince Andrew and was forced to have sex with him on three different occasions within the late pedophile' properties.

Evidence Against Prince Andrew

Just recently, the judge handling Maxwell's case ordered to unseal the documents of Maxwell's 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Guiffre. The materials contained tons of information linking the Duke of York to Jeffrey Epstein.

One of the bombshell revelations includes Prince Andrew's alleged "fetish" of licking Guiffre's toes during the abuse.

"He loved my feet and even licked in between my toes. There was a lack of passion in the intimacy we shared, to him, I was just another girl, and to me, he was just another job," she continued.

Another document revealed how the Duke of York would use a "Spitting Image" puppet of himself in groping underage girls like Guiffre.

The said puppet is described as inspired from the satirical TV show, "Spitting Image," featuring caricature puppets with famous personalities image and likeness.

"When Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away," Guiffre wrote on her unpublished manuscript book, adding that another girl was also instructed to sit on the Prince's lap and caressed using the puppet.

No Justice = Prince Andrew Victory?

Despite the numerous evidence against Prince Andrew, the royal remains to be on the loose in the United Kingdom and reportedly avoided giving full cooperation on the investigation.

Because of this, Guiffre could not help but lose hope that the victims will never get justice out of this case.

In a Twitter rant on Sunday, Guiffre said that Prince Andrew is very much aware that she was "gifted" to him by Epstein and Maxwell.

"All the evidence you could poke a stick out, and yet the justice system defends a known predator who just happens to be a prince, anyone else would be thrown into jail," Guiffre wrote.

"He knew I had no choice- he knew I was being trafficked- gifted to him. Nothings all right. Running out of hope," she added.

All the evidence you could poke a stick out and yet the justice system defends a known predator who just happens to be a prince, anyone else would be thrown into jail. He knew I had no choice- he knew I was being trafficked- gifted to him. Nothings all right.Running out of hope. https://t.co/qVdwv02Efu — Virginia Giuffre (@VRSVirginia) August 23, 2020

Guiffre's frustration came after she recently warned the Royal Family that a "bitter taste of justice" is coming their way.

