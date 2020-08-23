Sussexes Doomed: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Royal Title At-Risk After Political Remarks

Meghan Markle's royal title as Duchess of Sussex could be at risk after making political remarks on a recent virtual speaking engagement.

On Saturday, the 39-year-old former actress graced Michelle Obama's virtual voting registration event called "When We All Vote." During her speech at the nonpartisan organization event, Meghan Markle took part in encouraging people to register and exercise their rights to vote on the upcoming November 2020 elections.

Meghan said that voting is about honoring "those who came before us," and protecting "those who will come after us." Counting down the days until the election day, the Duchess said it is so close, yet there is so much more to be done.

"We all know what's at stake this year," Meghan said.

Prince Harry's wife also said that all people could make a difference by being a part of the solution.

"If you aren't part of the solution, you're part of the problem," Meghan said.

"If you are complacent, you are complicit. We can make a difference in this election, and we will make a difference in this election," she added.

While Meghan did not mention who she is voting for and did not campaign for her chosen candidate, the Duchess' appearance on the voter registration event is particularly significant because she is still somehow a member of the British Royal Family.

Under the protocols, any members of the British monarchy are not allowed to express or discuss politics. However, it is not clear if the rule still applies to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who officially stepped down as senior royals earlier this year.

Queen Elizabeth II gave the Sussexes a 12-month transition period, which agreement includes stripping off their "His/Her Royal Highness" title and preventing them from using the term "Royal" on their charity endeavors. They are also no longer entitled to represent the Queen in official engagements.

Because of Meghan's recent speech, critics urged the 94-year-old monarch to strip the Sussexes' titles after the Duchess took part in an election-related event and voiced her opinions about politics.

One of the first to react to Meghan's speech is their number one critic from the British media, Piers Morgan.

The "Good Morning Britain" host took to Twitter lambasting the Sussexes' recent political participation.

"The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can't remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way," Piers Morgan wrote alongside an excerpted clip of Meghan's speech from "The Sun."

The Queen must strip the Sussexes of their titles. They can’t remain as royals & spout off about foreign elections in such a brazenly partisan way. https://t.co/6uZ3FTbjHW — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 21, 2020

Conservative London Assembly Member David Kurten sounded off the same call.

"Meghan Markle on a platform with leading Democrats calling for 'change' in the US election is a brazenly political stance," David Kurten wrote.

"She and formerly-respected husband harry are obviously no longer politically neutral and should be stripped of their Sussex titles," he added.

"Breakfast Show" presenter Julia Hartley that calling for the Sussexes title to be taken away is not an example of cancel culture, but rather a "breach of their employment contract."

Meanwhile, others came into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's defense, saying that the Duchess merely encouraged viewers to vote and did not express her political opinion.

