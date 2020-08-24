Kim Kardashian is making her entrepreneur dreams come true as she now plans to follow once again the footstep of her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, in the beauty business world.

According to reports, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star plans to expand her beauty line, "KKW Beauty," into the world of skincare. Yes, just like her 23-year-old sister's "Kylie Skin."

Based on the documents obtained by TMZ, Kim's legal team has now filed necessary documents to secure the rights to "KKW Skin." The papers show that the 39-year-old reality TV star is planning to sell her skincare line from popular cosmetics and skincare outlets.

Just like Kylie, Kim Kardashian is planning to explore on skincare products such as moisturizers, lotions, creams, cleansers, toners, facial scrubs, body scrubs, facial mists, serums, masks, balms, facial oils, body oils, peels, and powders.

In 2017, Kim entered the cosmetics world through KKW Beauty and her very own perfume line, KKW Fragrance, which launched in November of the same year.

By June 2019, KKW Beauty became a billion-dollar brand after the cosmetic company "Coty" purchased a 20 percent stake of the company for $200 million. As per TMZ, Kim's deal with Coty includes expanding skin, hair, personal, and nail products.

The mother-of-four's recent business move came after Kylie also ventured into skincare products and introduced "Kylie Skin" last year.

As of writing, Kylie has already offered skincare products like facial oils, face mask, sunscreen, lip scrub, foaming wash, toner, cleanser, eye cream, serum, scrub, lotion, makeup removing wipes, and even headband and slides.

Tension Between the Kar-Jenner Entrepreneurs

Kris Jenner's dotting daughters may have made themselves popular due to their reality TV show, but they sure know how to hustle through their respective businesses.

While Kim and Kylie focus on cosmetic and skincare products, the 36-year-old Khloe has her own clothing line "Good American," while the eldest among the siblings of six, Kourtney, focused on fitness and wellness products at "Poosh."

In a recent interview, Kylie opened up that there is no tension between her and Kim, especially in their respective businesses.

In the premiere episode of "About Face" on Quibi, Kylie Jenner straight-up debunk the rumors that there is an ongoing rivalry between her and her elder sister.

During the interview, the mother-of-one has nothing but praises for her sister, who became their family's ticket to fame.

Kylie revealed that despite being in the same business line, they both share their products without tension. At the same time, they also come to each other when they need professional advice concerning their business ventures.

"She'll use mine, I use hers, but how we create our makeup and how we run our businesses is very separate, and then we come together if we need advice," Kylie explained.

Instead of looking at Kim as her rival, Kylie said that she enjoys working with a family member and finds it uniting as one team.

"There's nothing better than working with your family. We all understand that we're more powerful together when we're a team," Kylie added.

