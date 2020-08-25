47 & Sizzling: Heidi Klum Stuns Fans With Head-Turning Red Bikini Snap

Suns out, buns out for Heidi Klum as she turns up the heat with her sizzling bikini body.

The 47-year-old supermodel proved that age is just a number with her youthful glow and age-defying beauty even under the scorching weather.

Heidi Klum Wore a Red Bikini to Show Her Support for Bayern Munich

Klum posed in a tiny red two-piece bikini with a little cover-up as she topped off her look with huge sunglasses, bare face, and messy hair.

She captioned her Instagram photo "91" followed by a fire and sun emoji.

Aside from the humid weather, the German-born model also wore the red swimsuit to support her favorite soccer team Bayern Munich. Apparently, their family hosted a viewing party together with her beau Tom Kaulitz and her kids.

Unlike the former Victoria's Secret angel, the Tokio Hotel frontman opted for a traditional Bayern Munich shirt.

In her previous post, the "America's Got Talent" judge wore the same jersey alongside Kaulitz as they spent some R&R before the game started.

"We are ready for #championsleague @fcbayern VS @psg," Klum wrote followed by five heart and soccer ball emoji.

Although their viewing party only had a small laptop instead of a massive backyard TV or a projector, it still looked amazing. After all, their little family get-together included champagne, fresh fruits and pizza, which was prepared by the "AGT" judge.

Heidi Klum is currently quarantining with the German lead singer and her four kids -- Helene, whom she shares with ex and Italian businessman Flavio Briatore, and Henry, Johan, and Lou with ex-husband Seal.

Heidi Klum Face Custody Battle With Seal

In other news, the supermodel is also facing a custody battle with Seal.

It came after the British crooner filed a court document accusing the "Project Runway" host of planning to permanently relocate with their children to her native country, as cited by The Blast.

Seal claimed that his ex-wife has a "hidden agenda" when she asked to take their children overseas while she is filming her upcoming reality show "Germany's Next Top Model."

In her defense, Klum pointed out that she will bring her kids with her to the European country to visit their grandparents, but the "Fly Like an Eagle" hitmaker is not convinced with her alibi.

"Notwithstanding Heidi's request, if granted, it could in effect move the children away from me and their home here in Los Angeles to Germany for what could be an indefinite period of time," Seal mentioned in the court documents. "given the uncertainty of the impact of COVID-19 on this country's and Germany's travel restrictions, which could change at any time and prevent the children from leaving Germany or from entering the United States."

However, Heidi Klum insisted that her ex-husband barely makes "time to see the children," to which the singer disagreed and mentioned that Klum "often makes it unnecessarily difficult by alleging that she and the children are 'busy' on particular day."

