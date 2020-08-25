Brad Pitt Casts Joey King for 'Bullet Train' Only for Maddox?

Is Brad Pitt trying to be on one of his kids' good graces by giving him an acting gig alongside his crush?

In early August, it was revealed that "The Kissing Booth" star Joey King has been cast alongside the Hollywood royalty for the movie" Bullet Train."

However, in a New Idea report, casting King may seem like an elaborate plan for Pitt to reconcile with his eldest son, Maddox.

A source told the publication that the 19-year-old Cambodia-born adapted kid of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had had a longtime crush on King. It reportedly forced the "Ad Astra" actor to go "through hell and water" to get her in "Bullet Train."

The source further claimed that King's casting on Brad Pitt's movie was part of a plan while he continues to war with ex-wife Angelina Jolie on their kids' custody.

Though the "World War Z" hunk thinks Joey King likes her as an actress, New Idea's source supposes that Maddox is Pitt's real priority.

In fact, they claim that the dad-of-six "plans on inviting Maddox to their next script-reading so he can meet her."

The unnamed tipster speculates that the plan could backfire eventually, as Pitt might "totally embarrass the poor kid."

Unfortunately, New Idea's report is said to be false, according to Gossip Cop.

Joey King has started acting as a young child, and was even nominated for an Emmy for her role in "The Act." The idea that the 21-year-old Los Angeles-native became part of "Bullet Train" because she was a crush of the A-lister's son is insulting says the publication.

According to reports, "Bullet Train" is based on the Japanese novel "Maria Beetle," written by Kotaro Isakesees.

It's going to be about "a handful of assassins ending up on the same train with seemingly disconnected (but potentially connected) mission."

There's not much info about the movie, as production has not started yet. "Bullet Train" might even get a 2021 or 2022 release.

Joey King starring in this movie will be the first action role she had in her years of career.

Meanwhile, Maddox Pitt has been making it to the tabloids after reports of him fighting back to Pitt so he could protect his mom.

But before that tense moment, Jolie revealed how Maddox played a vital role in their relationship.

The "Maleficent" star told Vogue, "It had never crossed my mind that Mad was going to need a father - certainly not that it would be this man I just met. Until, of course, I got to know Brad and realized that he is naturally just a wonderful father."

It was then that Maddox called the "Inglorious Basterds" actor "dad."

Angelina Jolie shared how that time, they played with cars on the hotel room floor, and both heard Maddox say it. She and Pitt then just looked at each other.

"We kind of let it go on, and then he just continued to do it, and that was that. So that was probably the most defining moment when he decided that we would all be a family."

