Megan Fox Regretting Machine Gun Kelly Relationship? 'Stupid' Comment Hurts Her

Megan Fox admits people still cannot get over the fact that she has separated from her husband.

As if they knew her and what she went through, fans even started calling her vile names and having opinions about her that are below the belt -- all because she decided she wanted to move on with Machine Gun Kelly.

Megan Fox Called a Slut and 'Stupid'

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Fox said she is shocked by how people are quick to pass judgement on her.

They even call her a slut -- someone who cannot stick with just one man and will sleep with just about anyone -- even though she had been with her ex for over a decade.

This is a lifetime in Hollywood standards, even among ordinary folks now, if one thinks about it.

"For whatever reason, people are very trigger happy to call me stupid or call me vain or call me a slut, which is crazy. I was in the same relationship for 15 years, you know?" Fox told ET, referring to her marriage with Green.

She added that the criticisms of her must be because of the roles she played over the years, which made people see her in a degrading persona.

"It's bizarre, this image that gets projected onto me that people have just accepted and that's lived for over a decade," Fox added. "And that I never really did anything to earn in the first place."

Megan Fox Going Crazy During Quarantine

Nobody deserves to be called stupid and a slut, names Megan has to contend with just because she decided she can no longer stay on with her ex-husband. Granted she and Brian Austin Green were together for 15 years, but falling out of love is certainly not a crime.

It's certainly not an invite for people to say degrading things to a woman while men in the equation get a free pass. Nobody had bashed Brian Austin Green nor Machine Gun Kelly, at least not as hard as people had Megan.

Brian is certainly not a victim -- nobody in a failed relationship is, no matter how hurt the left party is.

Fox, however, said she has learned to live with the comments. What she is presently struggling with are the restrictions in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Like almost everyone else, Fox feels limited in what she can do these days, which is not something she is used to. However, the 34-year-old actress said she is starting to cope by accepting what is.

"My life changed so much during the quarantine. It's crazy," Megan shared. "It's taught me a lot of patience, honestly, and I had to surrender."

Apart from the divorce that made headlines, Fox is dealing with a new relationship and various new movies -- blessings she said she cannot control nor fight.

"I had to surrender to it and trust that the universe is carrying me," she furthered.

For his part, Machine Gun Kelly has surrendered to the forces of his emotions for Fox as well. He certainly does not hide his love for her.

Machine Gun Kelly Sure of Megan Fox

Kelly has no shortage of his own admirers. When he appeared on BuzzFeed Celeb's Thirst Tweets and read the adoring and even lusty tweets that had been written for him, he quickly laughed them off and said he is very taken at the moment.

"I'm locked in already right now," he said. "No dates for me. Probably ever."

No wonder Megan Fox feels secured to fight for him and face her horde of haters.

