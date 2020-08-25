Johnny Depp Career Busted; Hollywood No Longer Cares About Him?

It has been a rough year for Hollywood star Johnny Depp.

Due to the numerous allegations being thrown against him and his bruised reputation, according to reports, nobody would want to hire him anymore.

Disney executives didn't invite the 57-year-old star to come back to new pirate adventures for "Pirates of the Caribbean" as Captain Jack Sparrow.

The family-friendly entertainment enterprise is said to be disappointed about the drugs, sex, and domestic violence abuse allegations in his current High Court libel case.

The Sun has called him a "wife beater," a claim that Depp strongly denies.

But this wasn't the first case Depp has been entangled in. Disney bosses were worried that his in January would also damage further his reputation. The case is against his ex-wife Amber Heard over claims of abuse that she wrote for the Washington Post.

Johnny Depp is reportedly so desperate for a movie comeback and get back to what he loves doing, that the scandal-clad star asked help from his old friend Robert Downey Jr.

A source told The National Enquirer, "Johnny and Robert have a very special 30-year relationship that dates back to both of their days as eccentric Hollywood hell-raisers."

Thankfully, the 55-year-old "Iron Man" actor has offered Johnny Depp a part in the third installment of his movie, "Sherlock Holmes."

"Robert thinks Johnny deserves the same second chance to redeem himself that he had," the source added.

Additionally, a tipster from Warner Bros. claimed that "Bob wants Johnny on board, come hell or high water," in a report by the Sunday Express.

"Sherlock Holmes 3" has a target release date of December 2021.

Co-stars of Downey Jr. including Jude Law and Rachel McAdams have reportedly resigned to be star once again in their roles as Dr. Watson and Irene Adler, respectively.

However, screenwriter Chris Brancato has yet to finish the script of the film.

Another tipster said, "Bob's wife, Susan Downey, is a co-producer and like her husband, she has been a close friend of Johnny, his previous partner Vanessa and their two children for years."

"She shares Bob's view that not only is Johnny a stellar talent but he also deserves a helping hand."

Johnny Depp has been there for Robert Downey Jr. in the past.

Downey hit rock bottom in the 90s and 20s after being jailed for possession of drugs and unlicensed handguns.

He was put into rehab and later on, was casted as "Iron Man" in the movie franchise and is current worth hundreds of millions.

In a red carpet premiere, Johnny Depp spoke about his good friend, saying, "There's nobody I admire more. we've known each other a million years. We came up through the ranks together."

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp's former wife Amber Heard reportedly said that she's putting the past behind her.

The ex-couple married in 2015 and finalized their divorce in 2016.

"Now, she looks back at that time and it makes her shudder," a source told OK! Magazine about Heard being "so madly in love with Johnny."

"Those were without a doubt the worst years of her life but she's past them now," as the "Aquaman" star is already "starting the next chapter and couldn't be more grateful."

