Sofia Richie Shows Scott Disick What He Is Missing Post-Split

Sofia Richie celebrated her 22nd birthday single but sultry in her sexy bikini outfits that left little to the imagination.

The model is currently enjoying a luxurious trip to Cabo San Lucas with her friends and family.

During the celebrations, Sofia Richie showed off her sexy figure in a lime green checkered bikini in photos acquired by The Daily Mail.

She was snapped appearing to be posing for a paparazzi and, in one reclining pose in the yacht, showed off the blonde beauty's incredibly toned bod.

The social media influencer didn't allow any moment to go undocumented, that Sofia Richie also shared some jaw-dropping pictures to her Instagram.

After the yacht journey, the Tommy Hilfiger model spent a few hours with her gal pals in the pool.

The daughter of crooner Lionel Richie surely showed her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick what he's missing as she dons a skimpy tropical-print bikini.

As Richie enjoyed her time soaking up some sun with some of her closest friends, she kept her hair pulled back and in photos, looked extremely happy under a pair of sleek sunglasses.

The model had posted a couple of birthday snaps taken the day before, where she enjoyed water sports and loads of refreshing drinks under the sun.

An insider told E! News that Sofia Richie's dad helped with the planning.

"Lionel helped coordinate the plane and trip for Sofia, and her friends surprised her with customized '22' goodies for the house and flight."

They continued, "They all took celebratory shots on the way to Cabo and were dancing and having a blast on the flight."

Richie's friends also wanted to make her birthday "really special for her."

In Sofia Richie's Instagram post, it was evident that her friends went all out that they even have birthday balloons rented a yacht.

Her birthday trip is a much-needed escape after officially calling it quits with on-again, off-again boyfriend of two years, Scott Disick.

In early August, Us Weekly reported that Disick and Richie's "renewed" relationship has "simmered down."

The gossip magazine claims that the dad-of-three started to make a big effort to focus more on himself and his family.

Disick has three kids he shares with "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star, Kourtney Kardashian. They share Mason (10), Penelope (8) and Reign (7).

It seems like their relationship has taken a "backseat" and may stay that way as Disick was spotted spending quality time with his kids and their kids' mom.

The former couple was spotted at a Malibu beach in July, and recently, after his breakup to Richie, Santa Barbara was with his family, including a sizzling Kourtney Kardashian in yellow bikini.

Though Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have spent the fourth of July together, an unnamed tipster told People that they were already trying to make things work while taking it slow. However, it seemed like it just didn't work out in the end.

The breakup came almost two months after Disick's short rehab stint for "past traumas" and "emotional issues" in May. During that time, the on-again, off-again couple were "on a break until Scott straightens himself more."

