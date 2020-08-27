Bella VS Zendaya: 'OnlyFans' Creator Bella Thorne Career Went Downhill?

Celebrity besties Bella Thorne and Zendaya rose to fame together, thanks to their role as Cece and Rocky on the hit show "Shake It Up."

The 2010 Disney special did not only launched Bella and Zendaya's career but also became their ticket to a lasting friendship within the entertainment industry. But while they were portrayed as best friends on screen, the rising stars did not click right away.

In a 2017 interview with J-14 magazine, Bella said they were forced to compete against each other and always subjected to comparison on who is better. Eventually, the duo finds themselves loving each others' company and remained friends even after the show ended.

The 22-year-old "Midnight Sun" actress and 23-year-old "Spider-Man" star have created a named for themselves in their own way. But it looks like Bella have literally outshined her BFF with her recent success on being an adult entertainer.

Totally Different Career Paths

Just recently, Bella Thorne made headlines after she earned a whopping $2 million in a week appearance on the porn site, "OnlyFans." Bella debuted herself as an adult entertainer on the X-rated subscription service site where users pay $20 to access her sexy premium content.

Bella made a record-breaking earning of $1 million during the first 24 hours of streaming of her clip, which did not expose any full nudity.

While Bella is already swimming on her million-dollar earnings, Zendaya chooses to take a more decent path and carefully choosing roles she will associate herself. Her dedication to acting earned her an Emmy nomination for her portrayal of a recovering drug addict in the HBO drama series, "Euphoria."

Achievements

Both women are now thriving on the opposite path that they have taken. In 2019, Zendaya won "People's Choice Award" for her role in "Spider-Man: Far From Home."

On the same year, Bella was recognized by PornHub for directing her first erotic film called "Her & Him," the stint landed her to receive a Vision Award from the popular porn site.

Solid Friendship

Despite their totally opposite career paths, Bella and Zendaya proved that they will still have each other back no matter what happened. Last year, the adult site star found herself in a major controversy after personally leaking a nude photo of herself on the internet.

Bella was allegedly hacked and blackmailed to release her nudes, which lead her to a decision to get one step ahead from the hackers.

Reacting to the awful news, Bella posted a video highlight how her famous bestie stood by her side and supported her amid the controversial nude photo.

"Just a reminder that you are strong and courageous and beautiful inside and out," a text message from Zendaya reads.

"Just letting you know you're a light and I'm super proud," Zendaya added.

So to say that Bella Thorne outshined Zendaya with her recent "OnlyFans" success is downright unreasonable. There is no need to pit both women against each other, and they are thriving in their own career and having the time of their lives.

READ MORE: Britney Spears Insults Father? Singer Names New Trustee Amid Conservatorship Battle

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles