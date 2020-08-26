Britney Spears Insults Father? Singer Names New Trustee Amid Conservatorship Battle

Die-hard fans of Britney Spears might be concerned for the pop star's welfare amid her ongoing conservatorship battle, but it looks like the singer is taking one step ahead of everyone to make secure her decade-long worth of wealth.

New court records show the Britney Spears' just entrusted her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears a significant role over her controversial conservatorship.

According to the documents obtained by "The Blast," the 34-year-old pop icon just named Jamie Lynn as the trustee of her "SJB Revocable Trust."

The "Toxic" hitmaker is the sole beneficiary of the SJB Revocable Trust, and she outlined the necessary steps to make on the trust when she passes away.

The said trust was initially set up to protect Britney and the future finances of her children, namely Sean, 14, and Jayden James, 13. It simply means that the 29-year-old former Nickelodeon star is responsible for making sure that the assets and cash involved will benefit Britney's sons when she is no longer around.

"Upon the settlor's death, the entire principal of the Trust shall be promptly distributed by the Trustee to the trustee or co-trustee of the BJS Kids & Family Trust, to be held, administered and distributed in accordance with its terms," the document stated.

Britney Spears' created the SJB Revocable Trust in 2004 or four years before her conservatorship started in 2008, which was entirely controlled by her father, Jamie Spears.

Just recently, the "Zoey 101" star reportedly request the court to authorize Fidelity Financial Management as a financial advisor and create "blocked accounts" to freeze Britney's assets on the trust.

The "trust" includes the pop star's bank accounts and personal items like clothes, jewelry, artwork, and furniture. But it is not mentioned if the trust contains the value of Britney's intellectual property, including music rights.

The Spears patriarch and co-conservator, Andrew Wallet, signed off on Jamie Lynn's requested to be named as a trustee.

Bizarre Britney Clip

The news came after fans sparked a new alarm over Britney's Instagram post, thanking her supporters for being "wonderful."

"I feel like we will look back at this time in quarantine as a huge transitional stage in our lives ..... we don't know when things will go back to normal, but we are staying positive and learning so much about ourselves," Britney wrote.

"For me, I want to thank all my dear ... sweet ... real fans for being so damn wonderful !!! I can feel your hearts, and I know you can feel mine ... thank you for your support," she added.

The singer wrote the heartfelt message to her fans alongside a short clip where she answers fans' common questions like her favorite holiday, favorite subject in school, favorite designer, restaurant, and book.

While the pop star did not explain why she mainly decided to answer the random questions as she thanked her supporters, the clip sparked concerns from fans who believed that Britney is acting weirdly.

Some fans noticed that Britney looks nervous while speaking on the video, which makes them speculate that someone is forcing her to do it to make it look like she has a normal life.

