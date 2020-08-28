Royal Heartbreak: What Will Happen To Prince Harry If Meghan Markle Runs for US President?

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially stepped down as senior members of the Firm, they have been plagued with intrigues surrounding their post-royal life.

Months after their departure from the monarchy, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have managed to deliver various speeches regarding humanitarian and social issues.

As the pair settle in the U.S. as non-working royals, it appears that they are more comfortable speaking out on topics that involve their political views.

Meghan Markle for President

Having said that, one commentator claimed that the former "Suits" star has set her eyes on the White House and "has it on good authority."

"She will run for President, I have no doubt about it. I have no doubt, I think this is all part of the plan.It may not be very soon but it will be," British presenter Beverley Turner told U.K. Channel 5's Jeremy Vine, per the Daily Star.

With Meghan Markle's possible political career, this has raised questions regarding Prince Harry, who is forever tied up with the British monarchy given that he's born as a royal.

What Will Happen to Prince Harry if Meghan Markle Pursues her Political Ambition?

Before joining the royal family in 2018, Meghan Markle was already "politically motivated" and vocal about her opinion.

Unfortunately, as part of the royal protocol, all royal family members have to remain "strictly neutral to political matters."

Following this, royal editor Camilla Tominey wrote in the Telegraph that with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's exile, there's a clear chance for the duchess to pursue her future role in the Oval office.

However, the Duke of Sussex might suffer the consequences of trying to remain politically neutral.

"His wife's rumored career ambitions pose a potential diplomatic minefield for the Prince, who, while he remains in the line of succession, is under an obligation to appear non-partisan at all times," she explained. "When the Duke and Duchess left the Royal family in January, the palace said in a statement that the couple had 'made clear that everything they do will continue to uphold the values of Her Majesty. Impartiality is at the top of the list of those values."

Earlier this year, the Sussexes mentioned in a statement that following their decision to leave the monarchy, they would continue to serve the Queen despite no longer representing the Crown.

In addition, the pair managed to keep their patronages and organizations in the U.K. despite losing their HRH titles.

With this, the royal editor mentioned that the 35-year-old prince would need to let go all of his titles if Meghan wants to enter politics.

"So if Meghan were to run for U.S. President, then I would imagine her husband would have to relinquish all of his Royal ties - the HRH title, the Sussex style, the lot," Tominey added.

As they seek "financial independence," the runaway royals gave up the luxuries and privileges that come with their title. which includes security arrangements and staff paid by the government.

