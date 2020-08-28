Ellen a Fake? 3 Times Ellen DeGeneres Was Accused of Being Great Pretender

Ellen DeGeneres is fake, this is what her staff and some of her guests said.

An investigation has been launched about the toxic work culture in her show and some form of apology by the comedian was given to the staff. However, for the people she allegedly victimized, this does not erase the fact that she is a fraud.

Even if half of the complaints turn out untrue, the fact that Ellen is not the all-kind, all-compassionate, funny television personality that she portrayed for over a decade (or forever) means that she has shown something not genuine.

So much for always being true to yourself and being free: two things Ellen was an epitome of, apart from being kind and generous.

Even though celebrity friends got her back, this only adds fuel to the fire.Could she just be kind to A-list celebrities in real life? Is she kind only on TV and a monster when the cameras are rolling?

Complaints and insider reports are still coming, to think this issue has been around for months already. One just cannot turn a blind eye to this. If you are interested about some of these complaints, then below are three.

Ellen DeGeneres' Charm Is for TV Only

"The Ellen Show" only aired for a year from 2001. This was the comedian's second sitcom and did not do quite well, given the issues surrounding her sexuality. It was certainly not for the lack of talent and efforts among those in the writers' room.

According to Dan Tobin, who spent a total of eight months working in the writers' room for the show, Ellen DeGeneres was only ever funny and charming when the cameras were rolling. Once the shooting was done, she would transform completely and start criticizing all of them.

Tobin said watching the transformation was baffling, leading them at the writers' room to say that she must truly be a great actress.

"She is very talented and very funny, she would give it her all and everyone would fall in love with her," Tobin shared "But once they had yelled 'Cut', her face would fall and she would turn on us, she would shout 'These jokes are terrible!'"

One can argue that Ellen is only in jitters all the time because she wants her show to be a success, but surely there is a nicer way to go about it instead of trampling on writers' hearts like that.

Tobin added that the comedian had a default position to dislike all materials and criticize those behind them. This took place not only once or twice, but daily.

She Ignores Her Fans During Commercial Breaks

It appears that the comedian does not even care if people not behind the scenes know about her annoying behavior. According to a former guest on the show, Ellen's wide smile is always only for the cameras.

Dana Dimatteo was a guest on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2018. She was not a celebrity and she was just picked to be on stage for a game. Naturally, she was excited, as most people who goes to the show are massive fans.

Speaking to British tabloid The Sun, Dana recalled how fake Ellen could be. According to her, she did not care if people can see it!

"During commercial breaks, Ellen would break out of her 'kind' character and sit moodily in silence on her couch," she revealed, "not acknowledging anyone."

"She didn't say one word to the audience unless the cameras were on," Dana added "she snapped out of her character the second the cameras stopped rolling."

Again, it can be argued that she is saving her energy to when the cameras start rolling once more, but she can still be kind about it! Ignoring people when they all came to see her (some flew from one state to another like Dana) sounds like a jerk move.

Ellen Is Cold and Demeaning

The bodyguard assigned to Ellen when she hosted the 2014 Oscars said it was the worst stint in his whole career. Speaking with Fox News, Tom Majercak said he was tasked to shadow the comedian while walking from the red carpet to the theater.

Ellen essentially just ignored him and did not even bother saying hi. Portia de Rossi, at least, carried out a conversation.

There you have it, just three when there are so many. How Ellen DeGeneres can bounce back with all of these stories and accusations will be interesting to see. She could probably, for one, get all of these complainants on her show and say sorry.

READ MORE: Halle Berry Goes Topless To Promote Self-Love [SEE PHOTO]

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles