Like a Dark Horse! Katy Perry Gave Birth TWICE In One Week

While other first-time mom would spend months in recovery after giving birth, Katy Perry proved that she is one hell of a momma as she delivers her other baby today.

On Thursday, the 35-year-old pop star took to Instagram to share the good news that she and fiance, Orlando Bloom, just welcomed their first baby, Daisy Dove Bloom. Katy uploaded a photo of what appears to be their first time to hold baby Daisy's hands.

But not more than 24 hours after pushing a human out of her belly, the "Roar" hitmaker paused her mommy-duties for a while to announce that she is about to deliver yet another baby.

Nope, she is not having twins. Katy is talking about her sixth studio album, "Smile."

"Delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman #smile," Katy wrote.

#smile delivering a baby and a record in the same week, dont f*ck with mama aka #whatmakesawoman — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 27, 2020

In a follow-up Tweet, Mommy Katy teased her 108.4 million followers and warned that they should brace themselves any moment now as she is about to deliver to her "other" baby.

"30 MINS OR SO TILL I DELIVER MY OTHER CHILD GET UR DIAPERS READY OK #SMILE" Katy tweeted, adding a smiley, clown, and baby emoji.

Meanwhile, in an Instagram post, Katy trolled her own new mom's life while announcing the release of "Smile."

"Me after feeding all day handing Daisy off to daddy bout to deliver this 2nd child #SMILEISCOMING lezzgo," Katy wrote, alongside a photo of hiking couple, who appears to be passing around their baby to each other.

Isn't she chillest mom who just gave birth? But seriously, Mommy Katy, you need to rest and recover.

In a follow-up post, Katy announced that her new album is finally out, and she wanted to be the first to tell it to the world even if she is still nursing from her hospital bed.

"IT'S HERE! IT'S REALLY HERE!. I finally got back my smile! Hope this record puts one on your face," Katy wrote.

Getting Ready for Baby Daisy

A week before popping out, the pop star gave her fans an exclusive tour of her child's lavish baby room, which perfectly fits a princess.

In live video stream for "Smile Sunday," Katy took her viewers to a virtual room tour inside the pink whimsical and romantic theme room with a sophisticated gray touch.

As you enter the room, you will be greeted by the little clothes hanged on the wall. Katy showed it off on the camera and pretended to cry some tears of joy.

The "Smile" singer then showed the baby whirl's white cozy crib placed against the dramatic gray drape curtains. Beside it is a spacious and fully-stocked diaper changing station/ The little girl's room boasts an extra sophisticated vibe brought by the silver hexagon-shaped light fixtures.

The pop icon made sure that her baby girl will also have a spectacular wardrobe and showed off some of the cutest baby clothes she prepared for Daisy.

Daisy's wardrobe includes an adorable customized onesie filled with images Daddy Orlando, a cherry printed overalls, and an Eggo Waffle dress, which Katy admitted was one of her pregnancy cravings.

