Liam Payne is officially engaged. The lucky girl is Maya Henry, who is a San Antoni-based model.

News of their engagement was confirmed when Henry was spotted with a gorgeous diamond ring befitting a woman like her. The two had been dating for two years now, or at least that's when the rumors started. Their relationship was not really confirmed until September 2019, when they boldly held hands at London's Heathrow Airport.

"They looked every bit the happy new couple as they made their way through the airport," an eyewitness told E! News at the time. "They were holding hands and giggling as they headed to their car. He looks incredibly happy!"

If you think Liam Payne is just lucky to be with a pretty model, know that there's more to her than a pretty face and a nice body.

Here are three interesting facts about Maya Henry, Liam Payne's wife-to-be, so you can see she certainly can hold a cadle to Payne -- and he might be the luckier one.

Maya Henry is BEYOND wealthy.

Maya is once described as the world's luckiest teenager since she is technically an heiress or even better.

A daughter of a multi-millionaire, a lawyer who is widely successful, she's certainly used to all sorts of luxury. She's unlikely to enter relationships just for money or work because she's strapped with cash. Needless to say, if she os a successful model, this is because she is passionate about the craft.

Henryu worked with the biggest and pickiest names in fashion, like Vogue, Glamour and Elle Romania.

And if Liam Payne loves her, then she loves him too with all that she got. Payne already got a kid with Cheryl Cole, but Maya still accepts him just the same.

Some might say she is a tad too young to be engaged already since she is just 20 while Payne is 26. However, Henry is not a minor, so she knows what she is getting into.

Maya's Dad Is a Philanthropist

Now, this is quite rare. Few multi-millionaires will make it a habit to help out the poor unless forced. But Maya's dad is very famous for his philanthropy, even giving away thousands of turkeys to less fortunate families during Thanksgiving annually.

Liam Payne's Wife-To-Be Is Not Just a Model

Liam Payne's wife in the near future has plenty of other talents. In 2017, she starred alongside Joe Jonas in the music video for "Kissing Strangers" of DNCE. The video currently had over 80 million hits on YouTube, and you bet no one said she ruined the video or anything harsh like that.

Other model turned starlets are not that lucky.

In 2019, she was cast on "Carte Blanche," a movie described as a nightmarish psychological thriller. The plot revolves around a young actor corrupted by the excesses of Hollywood fame.

With all these said, it seems more like Liam is the lucky guy to have Maya Henry by her side.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Girlfriend: 5 Things to Know About Pitt's Rumored GF, Nicole Poturalski

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles