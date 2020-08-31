Lady Gaga OWNS the 2020 VMAs — Mask, Speech, Awards, and Epic Performance in One!

It is once again the time of the year when MTV honors the best and the most epic artists that defined the music industry this year. Despite the coronavirus global pandemic, the MTV VMA (Video Music Award) pushed through and crowned the king and queens of music.

And just like the rest of the VMAs for the past years, we did not expect anything less from the one and only Lady Gaga, who never failed to surprise us. But for this year, no COVID-19 could stop the pop icon from owning the 2020 VMAs with her show-stopping outfits, incredible performance, and moving speech.

Lady Gaga VMAs Mask

Aside from rocking ensembles, the 34-year-old pop star did not let the pandemic sacrifice her statement style by putting a twist with the hottest accessories to date, a face mask.

Lady Gaga did not just wear one, but six elaborated face mask that matches her style. The "Bad Romance" hitmaker graced the red carpet wearing bubble-inspired face cover that resembles a fishbowl. Posting a closeup photo of her look on Instagram, Lady Gaga said: "I was wearing face shields before it was a thing #VMAs."

She then changed into a hot pink mask with ventilation, something that reminds us of her latest album, "Chromatica." Lady Gaga also sported a red-horned mask, which she paired with an emerald green dress.

For her performance with Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga wore a futuristic LED mask, then come out of the stage again with a sparkly silver face mask that gave a new meaning to the word "bedazzled."

Lady Gaga Performance

VMA's would not be complete with an epic performance from the queen herself. Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande made us forget that we were still in quarantine when they rocked the VMAs stage with a performance of their collaboration song, "Rain On Me."

Lady Gaga also performed a futuristic version of her single "Stupid Love" complete with its epic choreography and her LED-powered mask.

Lady Gaga Awards

This year, Lady Gaga was nominated for eight different categories including Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Pop Song, Best Cinematography, Best Video Effects, and Best Choreography for "Rain on Me." She was also nominated for Artist of the Year and Best Quarantine Performance.

Out of the eight nominations, Lady Gaga bagged four awards including Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Cinematography. She was also the first artist to take home the special TriCon Award.

Lady Gaga Speech

But wait there's more. During her acceptance speech for the Artist of the Year Award, Lady Gaga proved that she owned the 2020 VMAs by ending the night with a moving speech talking about the struggles and healing we are experiencing this year.

"I wish for you to think right now of three things that define who you are, and take a moment to reward yourself for your bravery. This has not been an easy year for a lot of people. But what I see in the world is a massive triumph of courage," Lady Gaga said.

"I want nothing more than to be your artist in 2020. It's a total privilege. I love you. Stay safe, speak your mind, and I might sound like a broken record, but wear a mask: It's a sign of respect. Thank you," she added.

