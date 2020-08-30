Kylie Jenner New B.F.? The Real Score Between Kylie and Fai Khadra

No coronavirus global pandemic could stop Kylie Jenner from traveling the world in style despite the lockdown restrictions. Just recently, the makeup mogul jet-set to Paris. But instead of the breathtaking views at the City of Love, fans were particularly curious about her travel buddy.

In a series of Instagram entries, the 22-year-old billionaire sparked dating rumors after fans realized that she is not alone on her Paris trip. As the photo evidence shows, Kylie Jenner is accompanied by the Palestinian model, Fai Khardra.

In the photos she posted over the weekend, Kylie used Khadra to be an additional eye-candy as she takes sultry pics in a beautiful view in Paris. The "Kylie Cosmetics" boss babe donned a Dior halter cropped top, oversized jeans, and sneakers as she poses for the camera. Two of the photos include Khadra, who smiles as Kylie rests her head on his chest.

Because of these slightly suggestive photos, fans are now wondering if the mother-of-one has found a new love and can finally say goodbye to Travis Scott, to whom she shares her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi.

The Real Score

Despite the speculation and their too close I.G. snaps, Kylie and Khadra are only friends. A source told TMZ that there is nothing romantic going on between the duo, and the model firmly remains in the friend zone.

It is not the first time that Kylie was spotted with Khadra. He seemed to be Kylie's new travel buddy as he also joined the hot momma on her recent trip to Canyon Point, Utah.

Back in June, the "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star was also seen heading to a bar in Los Angeles California's and spotted arriving at L.A.'s hot spot Bootsy Bellows linking arms with Fai Khadra.

Who is Fai Khadra?

Khadra may be a familiar face to you as he is not only spotted with Kylie but two other Kardashian-Jenner sisters as well. The male model is originally Kendall Jenner's bestie.

Khadra made his first Kardashian Instagram exposure when he attended Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's wedding with Kendall in South Carolina last year. To avoid dating speculations, the 24-year-old supermodel already made a disclaimer on an I.G. entry that she id not dating Khadra, but he is her date on the wedding

Khadra was also previously linked to Kendall and Kylie's eldest sister, Kourtney Kardashian. After splitting up with Younes Bendjima, the model was seen hanging out with the mother-of-three, but it turns out he is just a family friend.

But wait, there's more! According to Seventeen, Khadra may have dated the Kylie's estranged BFF, Jordyn Woods. It was after the model is spotted holding hands while walking the street with Jordyn. The rumors suggest that Jordyn and Khadra may have dated for a year.

Aside from being a model, Khadra, born in Saudi Arabia and raised in Dubai, is also a musician but has not updated his music on his SoundCloud in years.

READ MORE: Brad Pitt Secretly Dating Nicole Poturalski For 9 Months Now? THE TRUTH!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles