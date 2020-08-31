Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker PDA Just for Show - Nothing Serious Here!

As rumors of their reported romance continue to run rampant, model Kendall Jenner and NBA player Devin Booker "are just having fun with each other."

The two have low-key romance, but their relationship is far from being serious.

A source told Us Weekly, "Kendall and Devin are seeing each other, but aren't serious and are just having fun with each other."

They added, "It's easy because they get along well, and he also gets along great with her family."

The 24-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star and the 23-year-old basketball player ignited dating rumors in April when they were spotted on a road trip to Arizona.

In June, another source spoke to Us Weekly to confirm that they're "hooking up, but not serious."

"Kendall is talking to a couple of different guys. She has so many men after her. It's crazy!"

Early this month, Kendall Jenner was spotted enjoying a night out with her rumored boyfriend at Soho House Malibu.

At the time, witnesses claimed that the duo looked like they could be lovers, but insiders insisted that they're just friends.

Sources told TMZ, "Kendall and friends have a small social circle amongst the group, who have been following the same social distancing and physical distancing guidelines."

"Devin is a friend and is part of the small group. They took a road trip for some much-needed air."

The highest-paid supermodel has been spotted in a PDA overload session at the beach with Phoenix Suns player.

Rumors of her romance with the basketball star led one social media troll to criticize her love life after claiming that Jenner was being "passed around" by NBA players.

A Twitter user commented, "Maybe she passing them around."

When Kendall Jenner caught wind of the shady remark, she responded accordingly, much to her millions of followers' entertainment.

"They act like I'm not in full control of where I throw this cooch," the brunette beauty hit back, perfectly shattering the sexism and owning her body.

In the past, Jenner has been linked to Blake Griffin and Blake Simmons.

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin

Kendall Jenner and Blake Griffin got together in 2017. Though she usually keeps her relationships quiet, especially in the first few months, Jenner must have thought things were getting serious with Griffin because she confirmed the relationship.

However, less than a year later, the two had separated in April 2018 when Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pistons, and their long-distance relationship stopped working.

They didn't even end on bad terms, so it's surprising that Griffin made some insulting comments about Kendall Jenner.

He never mentioned Jenner by her name, but most of it landed on Caitlyn Jenner, Kendall's dad.

Blake Griffin thanked Caitlyn for her bravery as a trans woman and went on to say, "On behalf of the entire NBA and half the rappers on the Billboard charts, I want to thank you for giving your daughters their daddy issues."

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner seemed to have moved on pretty quickly from her former boyfriend because she was linked to Ben Simmons a month after her split with Griffin.

The two dated for a few months, but later also broke up.

However, early this year, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons reunited, but Us Weekly confirmed that they were not officially back together.

"They both like having a no-strings-attached type of relationship with each other for the most part."

The source added, "They both work and travel frequently and don't find it realistic to be in an exclusive relationship with one another."

READ MORE: Lucky Man Brad Pitt: Still Married Nicole Poturalski 'Permitted' By Husband To Be With Actor

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles