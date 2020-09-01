COVID-19 Headache: Jennifer Garner Reveals Real Struggle Amid Pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic is scary and challenging in all aspects. Even if one is indirectly affected by the deadly virus, it still has life-changing effects.

Even the lives of celebrities can be uprooted, both professionally and personally. Jennifer Garner is one of them, and she got quite candid in sharing how she has been struggling with the crisis.

As a mom to three, one could only imagine how she is coping. Jen is also a single mom, which makes it a little bit more difficult.

Jennifer Garner Instagram: Star Shares COVID-19 Difficulties

On Monday, the actress shared the realities of the return of the school year candidly. In normal cases, going back to school is chaotic enough, but for all kids to be studying at home is a different ball game.

On Instagram, she shared a homemade promo for her oganic food company called "Once Upon a Farm." In it, she revealed that she is no different from other moms, who have their arms full of things to do just so their kids can get the education they need even in an uncertain time.

The ad, noticeably shot at the actress home, featured the mom scrambling around to prepare the kids some snacks while in the middle of a conference call and with her kids yelling "mom" all throughout.

Getting the smoothie done was particularly difficult because it took time, was noisy, and did not even look appealing. The ad then offered an alternative: save time by serving kids healthy "Once Upon a Farm" snacks!

"Let us make your job as Snack Lady a whole lot easier- with homemade tasting deliciousness and without added sugar," the caption on Jen's Instagram read.

Even though it was just an ad, this could not be that far from reality. After all, she would not have conceptualized the ad if she could not relate herself.

Garner recently shared how her oldest, Violet, is going to take some tough classes this year as a first-year high school student. It was made even tougher because of the online format.

"I feel like the transition into school for her feels almost unfair because I know she's going into a real crunch of a year, but without the anticipation of being with her classmates and just [physically] going to school first day," Jen shared on Dear Media's Raising Good Humans podcast.

As a mom though, she will do everything she can to help, she said. Even if it means sleeping very late.

Jennifer Garner, Other Working Moms Hit Hard by COVID-19

There's no need to compare struggles in the middle of a pandemic. Still, one particular form of hardship that was highlighted greatly by this pandemic is that of moms confronted with the need to be "mom" essentially 24/7.

Moms are essentially left with no choice but to face all these head on. If they were busy enough in the past and lacking time for themselves, the pandemic certainly amplified the pressure 1000-times more. This couldn't be more true for moms who had day jobs before the pandemic hits, as Fortune Magazine reported.

With COVID-19 either pushing them out of their work or making them work at home while taking care of their kids (with no chances of getting babysitters), moms certainly are hit the hardest. It is nice to note that celebrities, even A-list ones like Jennifer Garner, share the same sentiment and bravely just forge on!

Garner is a very hands-on mom. She knows the ins and outs of her children's lives, even as they grow up.

