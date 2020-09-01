LovelytheBand To Hold First-Ever Live-Streamed Full Concert of 'Conversation with Myself About You'

Fans rejoice! Lovelytheband is set to return to the Roxy for their first-ever live-streamed performance. This will take place on September 18, and fans can now buy their tickets.

Lovelytheband is a platinum-selling alt-pop trio that has amassed its own followers, which is increasing in number by daily. It is an American indie pop band that was formed in 2016 in Los Angeles, California. The band is comprised of three musicians - vocalist itchy Collins, guitarist Greenwald, and drummer Sam Price.

The live-streamed performance on the 18th will be held at around 5:00 pm PST pr 8:00 pm EST.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected musicians' activities and disrupted their plans, lovelytheband will not let a pandemic stop it from performing.

The band will now be returning to the stage for the first time ever since the pandemic broke for a full-band live-streamed performance at the Roxy theatre in West Hollywood. The group was already able to perform on this theatre a few years back in 2017.

After nearly a year away from the stage, half because of the pandemic,, lovelytheband will be offering its fans a very special one hour and fifteen-minute set with songs from their very latest album., "Conversation with Myself About You."

The fresh album is just a few days old since it dropped only in August 29.

Those who would not purchase a ticket to this live-streamed performance can still watch it at No-Cap for 48 hours after.

Fans can buy limited edition performance, VIP bundles as well as online meet-and-greet packages, priced at $15 and above.

On their social media, the band has announced on August 31 this live-streamed concert.

The Indie band usually stage tours for each of the albums they made so they can share their new music live. The COVID-19 made it impossible for this newest album, but streaming a concert LIVE addresses the problem. There's no stopping this band from letting their fans hear their new music live.

Apart from their new album, the year has been quite exciting for the band as they were able to be part of Selena Gomez and David Henrie's new movie, "This is the Year." This is the reunion movie of the two "Wizards of Waverly Place" cast and Henrie's debut directorial film.

By getting featured on this film, the indie-pop group will also become a mainstream band, if that is one of their dreams, anyway.

Henrie liked their performance in the film a lot, though. Talking with EW, Henrie said they were just the right fit. He personally wanted them there.

"When I listened to their song 'Maybe, I'm Afraid' while reading the end of the script, it made perfect sense to me, and I knew that it had to be the end of the film. I did everything in my power to try to get them involved, and I pitched their managers, and I pitched their team. They really felt that it was a good fit for all of us, with their demographic and the demographic of the film that we're going for. And it just so happens coincidentally that the guitarist's father created Wizards of Waverly Place," he explained.

Fans can catch the trailer of the concert here. To know more about how to purchase tickets, fans can visit www.nocapshows.com or at lovelytheband.nocapshows.com

