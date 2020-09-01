Angry Piers Morgan Goes Full Liam Neeson, Fires Warning Shot at Burglars

What was supposed to be a peaceful vacation for Piers Morgan and his wife turned into a disaster after some crooks burgled them.

Last month, Piers' wife, Celia Walden, revealed that thieves broke inside their French villa while they were sleeping.

In an article she wrote for Daily Telegraph, Celia divulged that the burglars, whom she called "depraved and despicable," took cash and jewelry from their Cote d'Azur holiday home.

Police said that the thieves just left and dashed out of the villa when they heard her wake up.

"But then I remembered something that made me feel sick: the up-turned handbag found in the sitting room had originally been on a chair in our bedroom," Walden continued. "They must have crept in there and stood inches away from us while we slept."

A few weeks since the incident happened, the culprits remain unknown and free. However, Piers himself made a move to find them.

The 55-year-old "Good Morning Britain" presenter pledged to hunt down the burglars the Liam Neeson way.

"And yes, I will find you. It will make 'Taken' look like a tea party," Piers said in reference of Neeson's movie while issuing the alarming warning. "I'm serious. We're gonna find you ... we're on to you."

Piers believed that those people planned everything by flying drones over their villa a few days earlier.

In addition, he said that his wife's jewelry was stolen on the scene.

Celia also made a terrifying discovery that the burglars stole money from her handbag, which she placed on a chair by their bed.

She then discovered her handbag on the sofa with her jewelry box opened empty beside it. Although the thieves took all the money inside her purse, they left nothing but credit cards and her driver's license.

Unfortunately, they also took the ring Piers bought for Celia for their fifth wedding anniversary.

Piers' Series of Unfortunate Events?

Before the robbery happened, Piers Morgan experienced a series of unfortunate events.

In July, he revealed on "Good Morning Britain" that he and his co-presenter Susanna Reid would be taking their summer breaks.

He then immediately jetted to Saint Tropez in the south of France to start his six-week break with his family.

However, the second day of their summer holiday turned into a nightmare after the broadcaster suffered from a sudden fall. The incident gave him a torn tendon in his right leg, which left him hobbling on crutches.

Despite Piers' horrifying accident, he posed with his three sons -- Spencer, 27, Stanley, 23, and Albert, 19 -- and shared their family photo on his Twitter account.

"Peg-leg. (Nothing like tearing a tendon on Day 2 of a 6-week holiday)," Piers captioned the post.

In May 2020, Piers shocked his 7.4 million Twitter followers after he announced that he would temporarily step back from working at GMB after developing "mild" coronavirus symptoms.

It all started when he showed COVID-19 symptoms during the April 21 episode of GMB. Piers also persistently coughed throughout the broadcast, raising concerns from his fans.

A few days later, fortunately, he confirmed that his COVID-19 test was negative.

