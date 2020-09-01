Kim Kardashian Devastation: Kanye West Reveals True Story About Abortion Issue

Kanye West dropped another bombshell news, as he opened up about Kim Kardashian's "scary" abortion issue.

The "Famous Lights" hitmaker recently sparked controversy after he revealed that he "almost killed" their daughter.

Following his 2020 presidential bid announcement, the Yeezy creator made an emotional speech during his first-ever campaign rally in South Carolina. In the said rally, he claimed that he and the KKW owner had considered doing the procedure.

West shared his wife "stood up" and decided to bring "North into the world."

Kanye West Reveals Reason Behind Abortion Plan

One month after the shocking news, Kanye West spoke about the real reason behind the abortion plan.

In his recent interview with Nick Cannon on his podcast "Cannon's Class," the 43-year-old presidential hopeful shared that his eldest daughter "might have never made it here" if her wife had decided to continue with the procedure.

"Because of South Carolina, there are people that have decided to have a child; they have connected. They never saw anyone in my position take that position [against abortion], and say 'look at this is a seven-year-old right here, and she might have never made it here." West explained.

The Grammy Award winner also revealed that the "Keeping Up With the Kardashian" star had "pills" on her hand, which he considered as the "scariest" moment.

"It was my wife who said 'this is a soul', and the scariest thing is she had the pills - you take the pills, and the next morning the baby is gone - she had them in her hand."

In addition, West admitted that he apologized to some of his family members after he claimed that his father wanted to abort him as well.

Kim Kardashian "Furious" at Kanye West's Abortion Claims

Following reports about the abortion claims, the mother-of-four denied the allegations. She was also said to be "furious" at his husband for speaking publicly about family matters, most especially involving their children.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally, She is furious that he shared something so private," a source told People.

Moreover, the outlet cited that the reality star was worried that the "Flashing Lights" singer's revelation might affect their children North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

Kanye's emotional rant in South Carolina also sparked marriage turmoil between him and Kim Kardashian and a massive amount of disappointment from the other members of the Kar-Jen clan.

In a series of now-deleted Twitter rants, the music icon slammed the Kardashian matriarch kris Jenner and forbade her from seeing his children.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Trying To Work on Their Relationship

Weeks after the abortion claims, the two reportedly tried to save their marriage through a family trip alongside their kids.

According to multiple reports, the family boarded a private jet to the Dominican Republic for their family vacation following the rapper's bipolar breakdown.

During their make-or-break trip, Ye appeared happy as he posted a video of himself with North.

