Princess Diana Tragedy: Heartbreaking Last Words Before Cardiac Arrest, Revealed

Everyone in the world knows how tragic Princess Diana's death was. She's the princess every modern girl aspires to be, but nobody would like how her life ultimately perished.

Even though years have passed, with her sons Prince Harry and Prince William now both married and parents themselves, nobody can quite forget Princess Diana. This is more so when Meghan Markle -- someone as intriguing and as foreign as Princess Diana was -- entered the palace through her marriage with Prince Harry.

WIth Megxit and stories of a feud between Prince Harry and Prince William rife once more, Princesss Diana's name is now back in royal reports. One story that emerged is how the Princess died and what her last words were.

It was a day few people alive at the time would forget. Because how can royals just figure into a vehicular accident and die while so many people are swarming around? How can a royal such as princess Diana, so kind and so lovable, die so horrifically?

On August 31, 1997, when first respondent Xavier Gourmelon went to the crash site, she saw a blonde woman sitting on the vehicle crashed's back seat. His first words to this woman were to stay calm, not knowing that he is already talking to a princess.

Trained to check if there is an emergency, he said that Princess Diana did not appear to be in real danger at the time. She was conscious and even had open eyes. If she was unconscious, then the sense of urgency would be different.

Moreover, Princess Diana could talk, even though he did not yet know who she was. When he gave the Princess some oxygen before she was taken out of the car, he extended his hand for comfort.

However, most noteworrthy and heartbreaking, Gourmelon could still vividly remember to this day what Princess Diana uttered as her last words:

"My God, what happened?"

According to Gourmelon, there were no visible signs of threatening injuries on the Princess. There was no blood, and nothing significant to indicate to him that she was a dying woman. She only appeared to have a slight injury on her right shoulder.

Moments later, however, Princess Diana would have a cardiac arrest, ultimately causing her death. What she said out of confusion would be her last, making it all the more heartbreaking. After all, it sounds like the words of a person who did not even know they were in a dire situation, only to be blindsided.

In a way, it sounds like the words of a woman who did not know what was coming to her when she was thrust to the world of royals. She just found herself suffering in so many ways.

Speaking to The Sun, Gourmelon revealed that Princess Diana did not even pass away quickly after her cardiac arrest. It appeared that she was still trying to live.

"I massaged her heart, and a few seconds later, she started breathing again. It was a relief of course because, as a first responder, you want to save lives - and that's what I thought I had done," he revealed. ""To be honest I thought she would live. As far as I knew when she was in the ambulance she was alive and I expected her to live. But I found out later she had died in hospital. It was very upsetting."

READ MORE: Goodbye Meghan Markle? Prince Harry Makes Shocking Admission Aboout Return To UK

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles