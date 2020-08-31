Goodbye Meghan Markle? Prince Harry Makes Shocking Admission Aboout Return To UK

If Meghan Markle thinks Prince Harry is already settled by her side, she's wrong. According to the prince, he would have been back in the U.K. already if not for the cornovairus.

Not that it should mean anything negative, though.

Prince Harry Would Have Been Back in the UK if Not for COVID-19

In a Zoom Call on Saturday, Prince Harry revealed that the U.K. is not that far from his mind. Even if it looks as if he is already starting to settling down in the U.S., he is still a bit sad that he cannot go back to his home country because of the pandemic.

He joined the video call to host a quiz with staff and volunteers from the Rugby Football League in celebration of the sport's 125 birthday. In the video, the prince was seen seated near a window in his new mansion.

What was more remarkable than a glimpse of his new home though, are the words he uttered to players, coaches and volunteers.

"We've got a whole rugby league World Cup coming next year," Prince Harry said. "I definitely plan on coming back. I would have been back already had it not been for COVID."

This is naturally surprising to those who have heard it. The general consensus now is that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are done with the U.K. for good.

Speculations have been rife for months that the Duke is not completely at ease in the U.S.. There were even rumors that he is feeling isolated and depressed, as he does not feel at ease doing what Meghan wants to do in America.

But that was a few months back. More recent reports would show him getting used to life in America, especially after they moved to expensive Santa Barbara. There were even reports of him being determined to make it to Hollywood as well.

Prince Harry and William Feud Truly Dismaying

Apart from the perception that Prince Harry is already settled in the U.S., there's also the issue of his feud with Prince William. Many believe that Prince Harry and Prince William's feud has gotten so bad that the two have permanently cut ties. Should prince Harry return, that would be a bit awkward.

The feud is no ordinary fight between siblings. According to Express, royal watchers even became upset when they saw how distant the two have become.

Princess Diana's former protection officer Ken Wharfe, however, expressed his belief that if Princess Dina is still alive today, the two would still bery close. The mom would not allow them to drift apart like that.

"She had tremendous influence over them both and I simply don't think they would have fallen out like this had Diana been around because she wouldn't have allowed it to escalate," Wharfe said.

Wharfe added that if their mom were still alive, she would quickly think of a solution to solve their issues with each other. In no time, Prince Harry and Prince William would be close to each other again, regardless of their opinions of each other.

