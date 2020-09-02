Salma Hayek Bikini: 4 Instagram Posts That Prove Hayek Is an Ageless Beauty!

Salma Hayek has long been considered as one of Hollywood's most beautiful faces.

The Mexican actress, whose claim to fame is her 1995 American Western action film "Desperado," is celebrating her 54th birthday.

Nevertheless, the Daytime Emmy Award winner continues to prove that age is but a number as she still looked stunningly beautiful.

Moreover, it appears that the "Frida" actress fully embraced the power of 50, as she frequently updates her millions of followers with sultry snaps and makeup-free selfies during the quarantine.

Having said that, here are Salma Hayek's Instagram photos that symbolize ageless beauty.

Glam Beach Vibe

As the mother-of-one celebrates another milestone in her life, she flaunted her toned arms and torso.

In her latest IG update, she sported a black halter one-piece swimsuit, black cover-up, wide-brimmed hat, huge black sunglasses and gold accessories as she posed atop a mountain overlooking the sea.

"Guess who's turning 54 tomorrow? By the way, this is not a Throwback Thursday! Thank you, Marjo for turning into a photographer during the vacation!" she wrote.

Friends, family and fans flocked to the comment section as they greeted the "Once Upon a Time in Mexico" star on her special day.

"Happy Birthday, Sister," fellow actress Ashley Judd responded. Meanwhile, "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot wrote: "Happy birthday babe!!!" followed by a heart emoji.

Meanwhile, one fan was curious about the Mexican stunner's youthful glow.

"What is your secret!?" the user asked.

No Makeup, No Problem

In another Salma Hayek Instagram post, the Hollywood A-lister was unafraid to post a bare face look with her messy hair and untamed brows.

Despite this, she still looked effortlessly beautiful while posing near her beloved plant.

The "Ghost Rider" actress Eva Mendes couldn't help but notice Hayek's near-perfect skin.

"Look at THAT FACE! Esa cara. La mas bella. Ayyyyy Dios! And you have the corazon to match that face. Pure beauty. pura belleza," Mendes wrote.

But First Coffee... In a Bikini

It seems that the "Ugly Betty" star loves being near the water, as she regularly posts bikini photos showing off her seductive body.

From plain bright bikinis to classic pieces, the 54-year-old actress likes to spice things up and keep her swim style interesting.

Posted last August 20, Salma Hayek's Instagram comment section was filled with positive remarks from fans and friends.

She was seen donning a tiny bikini paired with a black top (with her huge sunglasses and her hair tied up in a bun) while drinking her morning coffee.

"Law & Order's," Zoey Saldana wrote. Meanwhile, fellow Mexican actress Eva Longoria commented "Guapa," which means beautiful.

Salma Hayek Celebrates International Dog Day

Despite the lockdown and social distancing, the "Like a Boss" actress spent her quality time with her four-legged friend as she celebrated the international dog day.

"To me, every day is an international dog day. Para mi todos los días son el día internacional del perro," Salma captioned on Instagram followed by a clip with her beloved fur friend.

READ MORE: Chadwick Boseman Death: Michael B. Jordan in Deep Pain After Devastating News

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles