Khloe Kardashian 'Brain Injury' Makes Her The 'Least' Sucessful Kardashian?

The Kardashian-Jenner family has been too open about their lives thanks to their hit reality show, "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The show has created a whole new era for reality TV and even paved the way for several spin-offs. What fans hope to see on each performance is the intimate details of the family members' lives, despite rumors saying that what they show is not 100% real.

There have been several highlighted moments on KUWTK that are extremely dramatic, sometimes overblown, and faked. However, when there are serious and heartbreaking issues tackled also on the show, including real traumas.

It's not common knowledge that Khloe Kardashian was involved in a car accident a couple of years ago. Buzzfeed reported that the Good American creator sailed through a car's windshield back in 2001, which resulted in a traumatic head injury, negatively impacting her long-term memory.

Chatting about it on "Keeping Up With the Kardashians," the mom-of-one revealed she couldn't remember some parts of her childhood.

"It's really irritating and frustrating and kind of sad that I can't remember so many things from my childhood because of that car accident."

During that season of the show in 2013, at 29 years old, Khloe was worried about the trauma and sought a specialist's help.

In her memory tests, Khloe failed to name the last three US presidents and could not subtract seven from one hundred.

"It's humiliating," she said and went as far as thinking she has Alzheimer's disease.

Additionally, more than her sisters, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe had shown just some of her most difficult moments on the show.

Most of her vulnerable moments were caught on camera.

Her on-again, off-again relationship with serial cheater Tristan Thompson was a rollercoaster ride, after finding out that one of the family's closest friends kissed her baby daddy - at the same time that she was about to give birth to their daughter.

She also married NBA superstar Lamar Odom from September 2009 until 2016, three weeks after meeting each other.

Khloe Kardashian has also been a subject of cruel comments about her appearance, as she looks completely different from Kim and Kourtney Kardashian. Her "new face" has been making headlines but insisted that she has never gone under the knife to change her looks.

Fans were also quick to call the youngest Kardashian in the trio about her bad behavior on KUWTK.

In some episodes, the 36-year-old has often been seen backstabbing people and has been negative and toxic that fans of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" are sensing a tense dynamic between her, Kim, and Kourtney.

While the reality show has helped her reach the superstardom that everybody desires and all the millions one may ever wish, KUWTK became a space for Khloe Kardashian, who has been heavily criticized always struggled to deal with the pressure of the entire world watching her every move.

Could Khloe Kardashian's brain injury have anything to do with her bad life decisions, including her whirlwind marriage to Odom, not seeing how different she looks on-screen and off-screen, being in a relationship with Tristan once again, and being just a cruel sister?

