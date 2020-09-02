Keanu Reeves Surprise: 'The Matrix' Star Drops Exciting News on 56th Birthday!

The coronavirus pandemic cannot stop Keanu Reeves from celebrating and surprising his fans on his birthday.

Before the dreaded virus barged into people's lives, Reeves has already planned to treat his fans with his new films.

However, just like any other film out there, some of his movies got postponed due to the health crisis -- including the shooting of "The Matrix 4."

But after putting it on hold for five months, cameras have been turned on again for the upcoming installment, and Reeves continued to film during his birthday!

In the early hours of September 2, Zoomin TV reported that the now 56-year-old star had a very German birthday celebration in Berlin.

It also marked the fifth month when Deadline first revealed in March that Warner Bros and Village Roadshow paused the production of the flick in the German city due to the alarming and heightened number of COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive video he recorded for Associated Press last month, Reeves confirmed that the filming is already underway.

"Everyone loves the project and if you're ever going to get in a situation that needs to be figured out...show business people are the best," Reeves said. "We're scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we're inventive, we think on our feet. It's a great honor and I'm grateful to be working."

Although the number of cases in the city still has not dwindled, the actor assured that the studio is taking effective COVID-19 safety measures to safeguard all the staff and stars while creating the movie.

Furthermore, he applauded everyone's hard work and organization that made the "rhythm of filmmaking" not interrupted or impacted.

Initially, Warner Bros. announced that "The Matrix 4" took over the slot for "Akira," which they formerly set to hit cinemas on May 21, 2021 -- the same day Lionsgate will be releasing the fourth installment of the "John Wick" movie franchise.

After the delay, Warner Bros moved the film to April 1, 2022.

Nonetheless, some fans are still expecting Lionsgate to move the premiere of Reeves' film since they assume that "The Matrix" franchise will be more successful than "John Wick."

The first Matrix trilogy earned more than $1.6 billion worldwide, which was more than half a million difference compared to the "John Wick" flicks.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros. has not yet confirmed if the new Matrix film will be "a direct sequel." But it is worth noting that "The Matrix 4" will finally come 17 years after the release of the third film.

Aside from Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss and Jada Pinkett Smith are all returning on the big screen.

The original cast will be joined by newcomers, including Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, Toby Onwumere, Brian J. Smith, Erendira Ibarra, Andrew Caldwell and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.

For now, fans need to wait until Keanu Reeves conquer the cinemas again!

READ MORE: Bill and Ted Face the Music: Keanu Reeves Makes Massive Return!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles