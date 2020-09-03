Cardi B Wants Fans To Pay for "WAP" Behind-the-Scenes -- Gets Criticized!

Social media is unhappy with how Cardi B is "monopolizing" the adult platform OnlyFans.

Last month, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker announced that she's joining the London-based content subscription service and charging fans $4.99 for a monthly subscription in exchange for access to her exclusive content.

Previously, the 27-year-old artist promised her subscribers to show the behind-the-scenes photos and footage from her new music video "WAP" with rap IT girl, Megan Thee Stallion.

"I'm doing this video to let you guys know that now you can subscribe to my OnlyFans and on my OnlyFans, I will be putting the BTS of the 'WAP' music video. Not only the day of that video but also like the whole process, days before, me trying to rehearse, me trying to do a f*cking split on a f*cking chair when I haven't done a stretch in like f*cking almost a year," she previously said in a video.

Now, the Grammy Award winner is facing a wave of backlash from fans after teasing never-before-seen clips of her "WAP" video.

"Have ya seen the behind the scenes of WAP on my onlyfans?" she tweeted.

Unfortunately, fans are disappointed with Cardi B's move to upload her videos on the x-rated content-sharing platform.

"Remember when celebs put all their shit on youtube instead of charging people money to watch their shit? good times," one user wrote.

Another fan appeared to be disgusted by the Manhattan-born rapper by pointing out that she now has her own family and yet she chose to join the NSFW site.

"Only fans... THAT'S CREEPY YOU'RE MARRIED, AND A MOTHER, IM BOUT TO UNFOLLOW YOU KNOW JESUS TOO..SMDH."

Some went to encourage the "I Like It" songstress to upload the BTS on Youtube instead of the subscription site.

"No, I'm a broke b*tch, upload it to YouTube sis!" one responded.

Meanwhile, one user accused her of using the platform to "monopolize" OnlyFans and even compared her to actress Bella Thorne.

"Celebrities ruining what's suppose to be an indie market by monopolizing on it. She's as bad as Bella Thorne."

Cardi B Like Bella Thorne?

To recall, Thorne -- whose claim to fame is her role as CeCe Jones on "Shake It Up" -- made headlines after allegedly disrupting the income of fellow content creators and sex workers in OnlyFans.

It came after the 22-year-old actress set an OnlyFans record after earning $2 million in less than a week.

Unfortunately, hundreds of sex workers, who were dependent on the pay-per-view site following the coronavirus pandemic, were outraged over Thorne joining the platform and claimed that she stole their income.

Following the backlash, the "Midnight Sun" star took to Twitter to address the issue and apologized to the public.

She explained that the reason she joined the site was because she wanted to remove the stigma surrounding sex workers.

"I wanted to bring attention to the site, the more people on the site the more likely of a chance to normalize the stigmas, and in trying to do this I hurt you," she tweeted.

