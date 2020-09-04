Royal Battle: Meghan Markle, Ivanka Trump FIGHTING in 2024 Presidential Election?

Since her exit from the royal family, Meghan Markle has been rumored to be eyeing a powerful seat in the White House. However, she might end up competing with presidential daughter Ivanka Trump.

Speculations sparked that Meghan is seeking a career in politics after royal commentator Beverly Turner claimed that the the former "Suits" star has plans to run for the presidency.

"She will run for President, I have no doubt about it. I have no doubt; I think this is all part of the plan," she told UK Channel 5's Jeremy Vine. "It may not be very soon, but it will be."

In addition, the royal commentator pointed out that she "had it on fairly good authority" that Markle will jump into politics.

Meghan Markle Will Face Ivanka Trump in 2024 Presidential Elections

On the other hand, per Express UK, one royal expert shared the same stance and claimed that if the Duchess of Sussex pushes through with her plans for the 2024 presidential elections, it is not possible that she will be battling against the daughter and political advisor of U.S. President Donald Trump.

"Might Ivanka be eyeing a slot on the Republican ticket? Yes, back in 2017, she insisted she tries to 'stay out of politics'. But people change," royal commentator Rosa Silverman wrote in The Telegraph.

Moreover, Silverman explained that with America's love for dynasty, bookmakers had given the 38-year-old Trump 33 to 1 odds of winning the upcoming elections. Meanwhile, the former Hollywood actress has received less optimistic prediction, with a 100 to 1 chance of winning the 2024 presidential race.

Based on the poll conducted by Axios and Survey Monkey, most Republican voters see a Trump dynasty after Donald Trump Jr. and Ivanka made it to the top four picks for the 2024 elections.

Duchess Meghan, on the other hand, caught the attention of the public after delivering powerful speeches addressing social and humanitarian issues.

Although Meghan neither confirmed nor denied the rumor, royal author Lady Colin Campbell claimed that the Sussex matriarch wanted to set her foot in the White House.

"I know the Duchess of Sussex has political ambitions and I've been told that one day she wants to run for President," Campbell shared.

The outspoken author also pointed out that "Megxit" is part of the former Hollywood actress' plan to enter politics.

"I think everything she is doing, leaving the Royal Family and moving back to California, is part of her plan, and she has taken Harry along with her."

Friendship with Ivanka Trump

After their bombshell biography "Finding Freedom" was released, it has been put into question after her friendship with the presidential daughter was "conveniently airbrushed."

It came after royal commentator Craig Brown wrote on Mail on Sunday,that the relationship between Meghan Markle and Ivanka Trump has been excluded from the biography because it might affect Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's "new mission to build a humanitarian legacy that will make a profound difference in the world."

READ MORE: Rihanna's Shocking Chris Brown Confession -- REVEALED!

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles