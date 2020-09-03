Rihanna's Shocking Chris Brown Confession -- REVEALED!

There's no doubt Chris Rihanna loved Chris Brown despite their turbulent relationship highlighted with physical assault case.

In a resurfaced video from 2012, the Grammy Award winner revealed that they were mending their relationship but only as friends.

"We've been working on our friendship again. Now we're very, very close friends. We've built up a trust again.," the "California King Bed" songstress told Oprah Winfrey in the throwback interview. "We love each other, and we probably always will. And that's not something we're ever going to change. That's not something you can shut off if you've ever been in love."

Riri went on and revealed that she "truly love him" no matter what and that she has already forgiven the RnB star

"I think he was the love of my life. He was the first love. And I see that he loved me the same way... it's not even about us being together. I truly love him. So the main thing for me is that he is at peace. I'm not at peace if he's a little unhappy, or he's still lonely."

The "Fenty" founder later on confessed that it was not easy being in the situation, especially since she considered him as her best friend.

Rihanna also mentioned feeling "hurt," humiliated" and "embarrassed" about the highly publicized physical assault by her then-boyfriend.

Chris Brown Charged With Felony Assault Over Domestic Violence Complaints

The confession came years after the "Take You Down" crooner was arrested over felony assault in February 2009 following the infamous altercation with Rihanna.

Prior to this, multiple reports claimed that the then-19-year-old Brown was involved in two domestic violence incidents with the music icon, which took place in Europe and in Riri's hometown in Barbados.

Four months later, Brown pleaded guilty to one count of assault and was sentenced five years probation with 1,400 hours of community service.

Chris Brown Broke His Silence After Altercation With Riri

Meanwhile, in his 2017 documentary "Welcome to My Life: The Official Chris Brown," he mentioned how his image went from being a famous chart-topper to being "public enemy number one."

He also revealed that he "felt like a f--king monster" at the time of the incident.

"I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating s--t, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip. And when I saw it, I was in shock, I was like, f--k why did I hit her like that?"

Why Is it Trending Again?

Several outlets believe that the no-holds-barred interview trended once again after the video was re-uploaded by "Oprah's SuperSoul Conversations" podcast.

However, the podcast description noted that Riri's statement took place in 2012.

"Rihanna reveals how she really feels about Chris Brown and her relationship with him. Oprah and Rihanna drive through Rihanna's childhood neighborhood and meet Rihanna's mother, Monica Fenty," the podcast's description cited.

READ MORE: LOOK! Zendaya Almost Cried Because of Timothee Chalamet

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles