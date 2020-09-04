Kim Kardashian Slaps Kanye West With Divorce Deadline: Two Months Or They're Done

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may have seemed to work out on their marriage woes in the past couple of weeks.

Who could ever forget the rapper's Twitter rants accusing the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star cheating on him.

Maybe it's because Kim Kardashian gave him a divorce ultimatum.

According to the National Enquirer, the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker has been slapped with a divorce deadline by getting two months to get it together, or they're done.

"Kim wants Kanye to prove he cares enough about her and their kids to improve his mental condition and get their relationship on track," a source told the gossip magazine.

With Kanye West's outrageous bid for US presidency, with public claims that he and his wife were considering aborting their oldest child and attacking his mom-in-law, Kris Jenner, are just some of the things that pushed him and Kim to the brink of divorce.

Though the KKW Beauty mogul agreed to a make-or-break vacation with their kids, sources snitched to the publication that West was slapped with a timeline.

"Kanye's got until Kim's birthday on October 21 to come through on her conditions."

The insider added, "She wants him to get more medical attention for his bipolar disorder, make peace with her mom, and find a graceful way to quit the presidential race."

"He's got his marching orders, but time is running out."

Recently, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were spotted in Wyoming after resuming his Sunday Service following a months-long break because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 39-year-old shared multiple videos of the service and West even tweeted a video of himself playing the piano as his wife held their son, Saint.

However, not many believe that this is all real - as this may be a publicity stunt for the elections, for the reality show, or a cover-up for the real presidential candidate, Donald Trump.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Drama A Publicity Stunt?

Rumors and shocking news always follow each member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan. Recently, rumors have floated around that Kim Kardashian allegedly curated the drama surrounding Kanye West.

Fans of the reality tv star believe that she orchestrated Kanye's big emotional breakdown to get higher ratings and interest toward "Keeping Up With the Kardashians."

The couple was once spotted in a non-tinted car as they spoke to each other for the first time since Kanye's outbursts.

Kim was seen crying. The pictures that circulated the web garnered a lot of attention from social media users, who then started to question Kim's intentions for showing her outburst so openly.

On Twitter, one user even said, "Kim set it up. She's good with the paparazzi."

Another person said, "Looks like they told the cameras to be there."

The real reason why many people would think it's all publicity was because of how the famous pair roam around Wyoming with a non-tinted car, especially when many people are dying to know how Kanye West was in the midst of all the drama.

