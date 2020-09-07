Savage Brits! Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Receive MAJOR Disapproval After Netflix Deal

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to leave their royal lives while taking a new path in Hollywood.

After months of looking for opportunities in America, Prince Harry and Meghan kicked off their month of September by signing a multi-million deal with the streaming giant Netflix.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined other high-profile figures, including former U.S. president Barack Obama and his wife Michelle, in establishing a production deal with the firm.

However, unlike the Obamas, the royals have already failed to get the support they need.

The YouGov poll published by The Express discovered that majority of the people in the U.K. are not interested in watching the Netflix shows that will be produced under Prince Harry and Meghan's name.

A total of 64 percent of the public shrugged them off and refused to offer a single care about the Sussexes' newest milestone. Meanwhile, another 20 percent were "not very interested" in seeing them.

Furthermore, the remaining three and nine percent said that they were "very interested" and "fairly interested," respectively.

Currently, Netflix has over 192 million subscribers across the globe, 13 million of which are users from the U.K.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Netflix Deal

The poll's results came out a few days after Netflix announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now officially part of their growing family.

On Wednesday, the firm disclosed that the deal will see the royal couple produce documentaries, films and children's programs for the platform. Although it remains unknown how much they could earn from it, The Sun estimated that the deal could bring up to $89 million (£76million).

Ted Sarandos, the chief content officer at Netflix, expressed how pleased the company is to have the two onboard in providing quality content.

"Harry and Meghan have inspired millions of people all around the world with their authenticity, optimism and leadership," Sarandos said. "We're incredibly proud they have chosen Netflix as their creative home."

Sarandos also said that they aim to tell stories that can help build resilience and raise awareness for audiences worldwide.

Meanwhile, the Sussex couple also released their own statement to confirm the deal.

Accoridng to Prince Harry and Meghan, now that they are living independently as a couple, it has allowed them to "understand the power of the human spirit, of courage, resilience and the need for connection."

They also mentioned that their work with different communities and environment-related campaigns will be the focus of their contents. In the end, they assured everyone that they will produce something that informs and gives hope to people.

"As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens," the couple went on.

They have reportedly held meetings with several Hollywood studios, including Netflix's rivals, ever since they relocated to California. Variety reported last month that the couple met with NBC Universal as well.

READ MORE: Tyler Perry Net Worth: How Rich Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Benefactor?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles