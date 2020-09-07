Goodbye Scott Disick? Sofie Richie Gets Flirty With Jaden Smith at the Beach

Sofia Richie is not wasting her time mending a broken heart after breaking up with hot daddy Scott Disick. It looks like the model is already at the moving on stage as she was recently spotted geting cozy and flirty with past-lover, Jaden Smith.

Over the weekend, the ex-couple was seen hanging out at the beautiful Malibu beach in California. Based on the photos obtained by the "Daily Mail," it looks like the duo had much fun at each other's company.

For their quick beach trip, the 22-year-old model sported a floral-printed bright pink bikini, which showed off her insanely toned abs and cheeky bum. Sofia Richie went for a simple beach look and paired her bikinis with multiple accessories such as layered necklaces and bracelets.

The 22-year-old singer, on the other hand, made an effort to match Sofia's look by rocking hot pink swimming trunks with rainbow graphic printed on the front. While some photos of Sofia and Jaden's outing quickly went viral on social media, a source revealed what exactly happened during their quick beach trip.

Flirty Encounter

An insider told E! News that the duo did not just have fun under the sun, but extended their reunion "all day and night" glued to each other.

"They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other," the insider revealed.

"They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water, and then they pulled each other in for a hug."

The source also revealed that the ex-lovers were extra flirty the whole day and seemed comfortable with each other's company. The flirty encounter did not just end on the shoreline as the Sofia and Jaden reportedly grabbed dinner at Nobu restaurant with friends afterwards.

"They stayed for several hours and left together in a Sprinter van. Sofia was in a great mood and never stopped smiling," the source said.

"She seems to be having a lot of fun and is very happy. She and Jaden went back to a friend's house for the night," the source added.

Sofia and Jaden's relationship could be traced back in 2012 when they had a short romance at the age of 14. However, their relationship was cut short and eventually split up in 2013.

Goodbye Scott Disick for Good?

The exes trip came after Sofia just concluded her nearly three-year relationship with Scott Disick last month. They first broke up in May 2020 and got back together for a while.

But an insider said that the 37-year-old reality TV star officially called it quits last month and made it clear that there is no chance of them getting back together in the future.

Some of their close friends think that the ex-couple's 15-year age gap played a huge role in their falling out. Scott is focused on having a quiet lifestyle, while Sofia is still trying to figure out what she wants in life.

