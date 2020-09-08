Bye Jamie Foxx! Katie Holmes Moves On TOTALLY With 33-Year-Old Chef

Goodbye Tom Cruise and Jamie Foxx: Katie Holmes has finally found the man for her.

The Daily Mail published some passionate pictures of the actress and her new beau, 33-year-old Emilio Vitolo.

The 41-year-old mom-of-one was seen sitting on the chef's lap as they dined at Peasant Restaurant in Manhattan on Sunday. Katie and Emilio passionately locked lips at their table.

The "Dawson's Creek" star was seen sporting a casual look with a messy bun hair, a plain white tee, denim jeans, and makeup-free.

Meanwhile, the restauranteur gazed sweetly at his girlfriend, as he sported a newsboy hat and a plain v-neck shirt.

The two looked so cozy together as they shared laughter and fun at the quaint joint.

Neither Katie Holmes nor her new boyfriend confirmed their relationship, but it seems evident that they're dating.

Just one year after Katie Holmes' split to Jamie Foxx, the actress was grinning and laughing with Emilio Vitolo on September 1 at the Antique Garage in SoHo.

Pictures obtained by TMZ that time also looked like the former Mrs. Cruise was sporting a very casual and plain look. Katie wore a tank top and jeans, while the Emilio wore a plain shirt and jeans.

Katie Holmes previously dated Jamie Foxx for six years just before they called it quits in August 2019. Us Weekly first reported in 2015 that they were secretly dating for two years.

In April 2019, despite their long relationship, Katie and Jamie didn't have any plans to get married.

A source told the gossip website at that time, "Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way."

"They don't plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they're happy with how things are right now."

Speculation that the two split surfaced in August 2019 when Jamie was spotted out with two different Los Angeles ladies. That same month, it was later confirmed that they have indeed broken up, and it was the "First Daughter" star who pulled the plug.

An insider told Us Weekly that the former couple was living significantly different lives, ultimately leading to their breakup.

"His partying ways don't fit with hers as she's focused on raising her daughter and working."

Katie Holmes was also married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012, and they share 14-year-old Suri.

But who is Katie Holmes' new man?

Emilio Vitolo is a chef.

He is a professional chef and works at Emilio's Ballato in SoHo. His dad is Emilio Vitolo Sr. the restaurant is an incredibly popular family-owned business.

He is a self-proclaimed workaholic.

The secret to running a successful restaurant is to be a workaholic.

Emilio once told InStyle Magazine, "If you're going to do a restaurant the right way, you always have to be there."

He loves his job.

He was part of a few shows.

Emilio Vitolo is not just a chef, but he also has ventured out to acting. He appeared in shows like "Inside Amy Schumer" and "Royal Pains."

His fans are mostly celebrities.

It's obvious from his Instagram page. Stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" are also big fans of the restaurant, as well as Joe Jonas, Whoopi Goldberg, Denzel Washington, Barack and Malia Obama, Lenny Kravitz, Keegan-Michael Key, David Schwimmer, and Cuba Gooding Jr.

