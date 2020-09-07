Kanye West Channels Jesus: Rapper Dramatically Walks On Water!

It's confusing to think about what Kanye West really wants - to become a preacher or become a president?

After his dramatic outbursts on Twitter and the coronavirus restrictions relaxed, and some lifted, Kanye West's Sunday Service has hit a whole new level.

On his September 6, 2020, service, the rapper and his gospel choir seemed to have walked in the water in a lake in Atlanta, Georgia, while birds flew above them as they reached the middle.

West's choir performed from the middle of the lake, and the sermon was given by his long-time pal Joel Osteen who also did it from the water.

The Yeezy creator was joined by his seven-year-old daughter North and four-year-old son Saint.

The stunt was reportedly achieved by walking on a clear platform hidden just beneath the surface of the lake





How did your morning start? Nothing special, just Kanye West walks on water at another Sunday service.How did your morning start? pic.twitter.com/qwqLRgW9EZ — Flora Davidson ️ (@flora_davidson_) September 7, 2020

His wife, Kim Kardashian, was also in attendance who shared some pictures and videos on her Instagram Stories and Twitter. She attended the service with her close friend, LaLa Anthony.

Sunday Service pic.twitter.com/SBBgZQaedf — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 7, 2020

During the ceremony, the pastor and televangelist gave a speech, referencing to the seemingly biblical acts that are taking place before his very eyes. Not to mention, Osteen also referenced the "genius" of the orchestrator, Kanye West.

"Watching these fine men and women sing, it looks like they are walking on water. My mind goes back to that time where Jesus invited Peter to walk on water. I can imagine Peter thought, 'Jesus, what are you talking about? That's impossible! I can't do that!'"

"I think we all have that in times in life where we think 'God is telling me to do something. I feel it down inside.' But we don't feel quantified or have the experience."

Osteen added, "I can't sing like them, or I can't invent like Kanye. That's for somebody else. But, God doesn't put a dream in your heart and then does not give you the ability to do it. I have learned in life that you have to choose between your comfort and your calling."

When it comes to Sunday Service, Kanye West is known for going extravagant and all-out just to put out these elaborate productions.

Speaking to "Cannon's Class" podcast, he revealed that he spent $50 million on his Sunday Service in 2019, using the money that was supposedly for Yeezy's marketing.

It amounted that millions to cover for the operas, flights, choir uniforms, performances, and many more.

"The Yeezy's, they were selling themselves. So instead of paying for ads, I invested in the church. I invested it in spreading the gospel."

Kanye West's latest Sunday Service came after reports of his self-funded presidential campaign were unveiled.

The majority of campaign spending went to mostly consultants and GOP operatives for "ballot access service," which is about $6.8 million. Meanwhile, the "Jesus Walks" rapper only received $11,000 in contributions to his campaign.

The almost $7 million spendings were for July and August alone.

Federal Election Commission documents show that the "Birthday Party," West's party, has accumulated debts of $8 million, with $900,000 cash on hand.

