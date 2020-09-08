Hollywood Heartbreak: The Sad Reason Why Jane Fonda Had Plastic Surgery

For years, Jane Fonda showed nothing but her toughness as a climate change activist.

Fonda, who has been an activist icon for decades now, rarely displays her soft side to anyone. She is even known for being charged with "crowding, obstructing or incommoding" multiple times for holding and leading climate change protests.

However, behind the rights that she is fighting for is her true self, who once strived hard to find true love.

In an interview with The Guardian, the 82-year-old actress revealed that she underwent plastic surgery several times since she believed that people only notice and love those good-looking people around them.

The "Youth" actress has always been vocal about her facelift procedures, but it was only until recently that she opened up about her insecurities.

"Well, no matter what I do, I'm stuck with this (idea): if you don't look right, you're not going to be loved. So I always wanted to try to look right. I think when you're poor you cut yourself, and when you're rich you have plastic surgery," she said.

Indeed, Fonda had to go through several heartbreaks. With that said, hearing how she wanted to only find her true love was utterly tragic for her fans.

The actress previously shared her life to several men, from filmmaker Roger Vadim (1965-1973) and Tom Hayden (1973-1990) to Ted Turner (1991-2001). She never married after the three, but she revealed she is now happy with her own life alone.

"Whenever I've been with men who are not strong, I've had a really hard time. I'm now five years older than my dad was when he died and I've realized that I am, in fact, stronger than he was," Fonda went on. "I'm stronger than all the men that I've been married to."

After going through many enhancements, she realized the mistake she made of trying to impress others. Now, she is fopcusing on herself and making herself happy through activism, as it helps her live the life she always wanted.

Fonda, The Voice of All Activists

Jane Fonda has attended and held protests to voice her opinion on environmental issues. Between those times, she has been arrested in various instances -- with her detainment in 1970 becoming her first.

In the same interview with The Guardian, she disclosed how scary it is to be rarely afraid. Through the years of fighting for what she wants, she faced almost all kinds of situations, from having bombs dropped at her to being shot.

Despite that, she remains unafraid of what people can do to her while protesting.

"I tend not to be afraid. Maybe emotional intimacy scares me. That's where my fear lives," she said.

Last year, the Oscar award-winning star launched a climate change protest outside the East Front of the United States Capitol. At the time, Fonda also mentioned that she and her group would be participating in every rally every Friday throughout that year.

Fonda may be alone as a woman now, but she is never alone as a climate change activist.

