Shakira Stunner! Latin Queen Turns Heads With Awesome Purple Bikini

Shakira stunned her fans as she proved that she could do anything.

The 43-year-old Grammy Award winner looked glowing and youthful as ever during her vacation in the Maldives, which she called "one of the sweetest places on earth."

Shakira Rocks a Barely-There Bikini She Designed Herself!

The Colombian goddess wowed her 68 million followers as she posed in a two-piece bikini that she designed herself.

In her recent Instagram post, the "Waka Waka" hitmaker sizzled in a purple top with a matchy fringe bottom that highlighted her perky butt and toned legs.

"This is a new bathing suit I designed and my friend Bego made for me. I always need to create my own for the summer!" she wrote.

Shakira received tons of sweet comments and praises from her friends and fans.

American fitness professional, choreographer and entrepreneur Anna Kaiser called the blonde bombshell as "hottie". At the same time, fellow Colombian and model Karina Garcia replied: "Pareces de 20 años HERMOSA," which means "you look 20 years old beautiful."

Meanwhile, one fan can't help but gush over the view and the Latina superstar's sizzling body.

"look at the view plus Shakira's," followed by a peach emoji referring to the singer's behind.

Another one also implied that Shakira is a girl crush material: "Last time I checked, I was straight, but I'm not sure now after seeing this."

Shakira's Dreamy Vacation With BF Gerard Pique

recent reports cited that the "Hips Don't Lie" songstress spent the holiday in the tropical island with her longtime partner and Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique, alongside their two children Milan and Sasha.

The family reportedly stayed at the luxury Waldorf Astoria Ithaafushi in Kaafu Atoll for 10 days.

Prior to her stunning bikini-clad post, the "She Wolf" hitmaker posted a sweet snap of her and the 33-year-old football superstar.

She captioned the photo "together" while donning a bare-faced and messy hair and her beau flaunting his abs in floral board shorts.

During the trip, it certainly looked like the family had a well-deserved break. The the mother of two shared a clip of her kids and Pique playing in the sand while looking for some crabs.

"It seems to me that my family hasn't seen many crabs in their lives... I've got to take them to the beach more often," Shakira wrote.

Although Shakira is very private about her love life and family, the two reportedly met in 2010 during her "Waka Waka" music video for the 2010 FIFA World Cup anthem.

Is Shakira and Gerard Piqué Ever Getting Married?

In her previous interview with "60 Minutes" to promote her jaw-dropping halftime show with fellow Latina Jennifer Lopez for the 2020 Super Bowl LIV, she confessed that she was never a soccer fan until she met her partner.

Moreover, the Latina superstar revealed that she is still "scared" of getting married despite 10 years of being together.

"I don't want him to see me as the wife. I'd rather him see me as his girlfriend," Shakira said.

