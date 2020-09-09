Ellen DeGeneres Coming Clean? TV Show to Explain Major Scandals in Season 18 Premiere

Ellen DeGeneres became the most hated celebrity for the year 2020, even if the catastrophic year has yet to end. Despite the massive accusations, her namesake show is set to return on air this month, and promises finally clarify the scandals thrown at her and the show.

While the world is battling with the coronavirus global pandemic, Ellen DeGeneres is also facing an upheaval in her life. She faced amassive backlash after being hit with different allegations this year. It all started when the 62-year-old host allegedly left her employees hanging when the show shut down at the height of the health crisis.

It was followed up with a series of accusations aimed at exposing the award-winning host's real personality behind the camera. Ellen's former bodyguard described her as the "meanest" person alive. At the same time, a vlogger who guested the show exposed her not-so-great experience on the show that promoted positivity and "be kind" slogan.

Things got out of hand when dozens of employees from "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" came to light and told BuzzFeed about the show's work environment, which allegedly tolerates toxic culture and racism.

The 17-year-old talk show eventually went down further when several ex-employees made a bombshell revelation about the sexual misconduct happening in the studio, care of top executives.

As the show now gears for a new season, Ellen DeGeneres only promises one thing, she is going to talk about the issues as soon as she returns.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Season 18

The talk show, which has always been a source of positive energy for many viewers, is set to be back on the air this month.

Despite the scandals, Ellen's namesake show will push through its premiere episode this coming September 21st. But due to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions, the show will not have its usual studio audience, and the premiere episode will only be filmed at the Warner Bros. lot.

In a statement, Ellen expressed her enthusiasm to get back on the show and vows to address the allegations thrown at her and the show for the past few months.

"I can't wait to get back to work and back to our studio. And, yes, we're gonna talk about it," DeGeneres said, as reported by "The Hollywood Reporter."

To make the comeback more exciting, the show has confirmed a list of impressive guests to grace the 18th season, including Tiffanny Haddsh, who is said to be the guest during the season premiere.

Meanwhile, other big names in the industry are also expected to grace during the first week, including Kerry Washington, Alec Baldwin, and Chrissy Teigen.

Other confirmed guests to expect on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" comeback are Chris Rock, Amy Schumer, Adam Sandler, and Orlando Bloom.

The fan-favorite, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, is also set to be back on the show since he has been promoted to co-executive producer. He is reportedly going to guest-host some upcoming episodes.

The show's huge comeback came after Ellen fired three-show executives, namely Kevin Leman, Ed Glavin, and Jonathan Norman, for committing sexual misconduct among employees.

