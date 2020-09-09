Tom Hanks Health Update: Actor In Quarantine Again in Australia?

Six months after recovering from his coronavirus health scare, Hollywood actor Tom Hanks is back in Australia to resume filming the Elvis Presley biopic by Baz Luhrmann's.

It could be recalled that in April, the A-list star announced through his social media accounts that he and wife, Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 while in work engagements in the Land Down Under.

According to reports, the 64-year-old actor went back to Australia on Tuesday onboard a private jet and went straight to a Gold Coast resort where he is said to be completing his 14-day quarantine.

7News reported that Tom Hanks is not staying in one of Queensland Health's designated quarantine hotels. Other participating hotels reportedly came under fire after guests complained about the food, untidy rooms, and lack of fresh air.

Instead, the Hollywood superstar is completing his quarantine period at a private residence in a Broadbeach resort and will not be allowed to roam around the community until he ends 14-day isolation.

It was also reported that the film's production company rented out some floors in the resort for the team's quarantine operation. They also hired their security team, which will not be paid by the Queensland government. However, Hanks and the team will still be subjected to the same medical and police checks.

The quarantine protocol is Australia's strict border measure for Queensland residents and returning overseas travelers going back to the COVID-19 hotspot. Hanks and his wife were former Queensland coronavirus patients and treated at a special ward at Gold Coast University Hospital, before getting the clearance to fly back to the USA after being declared COVID-free.

Special Treatment?

While all is well with the "Cast Away" actor's health, his somehow VIP treatment in Australia sparked controversy.

In a statement on Wednesday, Premier Annastacia Palasxczuk confirmed that the actor was given an exemption in terms of completing his 14-day hotel quarantine.

Palasxczuk said Tom Hanks was given a different treatment under the entertainment industry's approved coronavirus safe measures.

"The industry plan for COVID in relation to the screen industry is a plan that has been approved, just like there is for the resources industry, just like there is for the agriculture industry," the Premier said, as reported by news.com.au.

"Under that plan, they have to stay in the place for two weeks, just like everybody else. They will have random checks, as is my understanding, by police," she added.

Palasxczuk's explanation was slammed by opposition leader Deb Frecklington, saying the actor's VIP treatment was a clear example of double standards.

"It shouldn't be one rule for VIPs and celebrities and another rule for everyone else. Everyday Australians don't get to pick and choose where they quarantine and neither should celebrities," Frecklington said.

"Today we've tragically heard about how four children in NSW are unable to visit their father dying of cancer at the Prince Charles Hospital. Labor are quick to roll out the red carpet for Dannii Minogue and Tom Hanks but won't lift a finger to help this family see their dying father," she added.

READ MORE: Did Ellen DeGeneres Fire Executives as Sacrificial Lambs to Protect Her Money?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles