Kardashians Are Scammers? Angry Piers Morgan Fires Harsh Criticisms at Kim Kardashian, Family

British presenter Piers Morgan slammed the Kardashians after the cancellation of their family show "Keeping Up with the Kardashian."

As the weekday program "Good Morning Britain" discussed the end of the long-running reality show in 2021, the 55-year-old host called the Kardashian-Jenner clan "a bunch of very average looking dumbo bimbos."

"They have taken us all to the cleaners and made billions out of prancing around and doing this. Not a brain cell between them," Morgan ranted.

The outspoken TV personality went on and criticized Kim Kardashian's decision to study law and become a future criminal lawyer.

"She's become a paralegal she tells us," Morgan mentioned. "She latches onto crowd-pleasing stories of injustice. Nothing wrong with that, if she'd done that from the start, we would all probably have more respect with her."

The reality star and the renowned British presenter have an ongoing feud that started way back in 2016 after Piers lashed out at Kim K's nude mirror selfie.

Morgan castigated the media personality on Twitter, sarcastically offering her to buy her some clothes.

Piers Morgan Accused Kim Kardashian of Using Kanye West's Illness for the Ratings

Morgan continued and unleashed more scathing remarks directed to Kim. He accused America's famous family of cashing in billions from "slithering detail of their gory little private lives."

"They haven't done this [canceled the show] because they're tired of showing us about their lives. It's the ratings," Morgan stated.

His co-host Susanna Reid then recalled the moment when Kim revealed that his husband, Kanye West, has been suffering from bipolar disorder. Reid suggested that it might be one reason why the show is ending.

The opinionated Morgan also accused Kim of using Ye's condition for the sake of ratings. He pointed out that the presidential hopeful's Twitter meltdown is part of "KUWTK" Season 18.

Kim Kardashian Gets Emotional Over "KUWTK" Cancellation

On Tuesday, Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to announce that their hit reality TV show will end after its 20th season in 2021.

In a lengthy post, the media personality mentioned that she and her family are "beyond grateful" to all the fans who watched them through the years.

She also thanked the "individuals and businesses that have been a part" of "KUWTK" and gave a special shoutout to the show's executive producer and host Ryan Seacrest for believing in their family.

"Without Keeping Up with The Kardashians, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am so incredibly grateful to everyone who has watched and supported me and my family these past 14 incredible years. This show made us who we are, and I will be forever in debt to everyone who played a role in shaping our careers and changing our lives forever," she concluded.

The Kar-Jen clan has been a household name, thanks to their reality show that debuted in 2007.

Executively produced by Seacrest alongside momager Kris Jenner, "KUWTK" launched several spinoffs and viral moments -- including the infamous fight with Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney.

