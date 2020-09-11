'Saturday Night Live' Season 46: Pete Davidson Returns After BADMOUTHING Fellow Casts

Pete Davidson is reportedly returning to "Saturday Night Live" Season 6, this after he bashed the show's cast and the network. Why in the world?

With SNL retuning to its live format for the first time since it had to halt it due to the COVID-19 outbreak, changes to the show were also reported. There was some cast that would have intensified roles while some would be promoted to the main cast. Meanwhile, Pete Davidson is a returning cast even though there were rumors that it is time for him to just go.

The rumors are not unfounded since he caused.a stir when earlier this year, he said the show had made him out to be a "big dumb idiot."

Speaking with Charlamagne tha God, the comedian criticized the late-night series and its cast. If he was attempting to be funny, no one caught it. It is quite obvious that he meant every word. "I personally think I should be done with that show because they make fun of me on it," he said in the interview, which was posted on YouTube in late February.

He did not elaborate on how or why, but if his statements are true, it is a wonder for how long he has been enduring the mental torture. After all, he joined the show way back 9n 2014.

In March, when the show held an afterparty at L'Avenue at Saks, he was nowhere to be found. Skipping it sounds logical, though, considering what he said.

Interestingly, someone spoke about the show's negative side at the party. Davidson's friend, John Mulaney, stated that the show could truly be very cutthroat on certain occasions, a source revealed to Page Six.

His return though now at the newest season, may raise a few eyebrows. On the other hand, he never did cut ties with the show. Plus, he loves someone behind the scenes - series creator Lorne Michaels.

Despite the tensions caused by his words, Davidon clarified that he has nothing love for Michaels, whom he treats as a father figure.

"He's the best and has treated me with nothing but love," Davidson said.

SNL is yet to comment on this development.

Pete's comments, however, should not be taken in the negative in the first place. After all, he is expressing what he felt, and keeping it all in would have negatively affected his mental health.

Davidson is, in fact, known to be vocal about his mental state. Back in 2018, he got some of his fans worried about an Instagram post.

The post, which was subsequently deleted, hinted that the star was thinking about harming himself. Some believed that he has a level of suicide ideation that cannot just be ignored.





Remember: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). Can someone check on Pete Davidson? He's asking for help.Remember: If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). pic.twitter.com/TEqLwdPNEo December 15, 2018

But he was not announcing his mental state at the time alone. Instead, it was the culmination of a series of celebrity posts with regard to mental health for that day. There was even a back-and-forth between Kanye West and Davidspn's ex-fiancee, Ariana Grande.

All their posts showed that all that glitters are not gold. Even if celebrities' lives sparkle and shine, they are dealing with heavy stuff too, especially since they discount their feelings and thoughts. Instead, they are viewed as easy to bully and criticize.

