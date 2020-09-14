Chris Hemsworth Retiring? 'Thor' Star Breaks Silence About ‘Marvel’ Plans

Chris Hemsworth is setting the record straight about his future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

In his recent interview with Polish magazine Elle Man, the Australian hottie revealed that he is not retiring from his titular role any time soon.

"Are you crazy?! I'm not going into any retirement period. Thor is far too young for that. He's only 1,500 years old," he mentioned.

"It's definitely not a film that I say goodbye to this brand. At least I hope so."

Chris Hemsworth Thrilled for Upcoming "Thor" Sequel

Furthermore, the "Extraction" star shared some tidbits about the upcoming Marvel sequel "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Chris Hemsworth revealed that he is "excited" for the fourth installment of the film, which is set to be released on February 11, 2022 after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"After reading the script, I can say that I am very excited. In this production, there will for sure be a lot of love and a lot of lightning. I'm glad that after all that happened in 'Avengers: Endgame,' I'm still part of the Marvel Universe and we can continue the story of Thor," Chris shared.

He went on and pointed out that he "had a lot more fun" in the upcoming movie than the 2017 film "Thor Ragnarok."

"Of course, I can't reveal anything about the plot. But to satisfy your curiosity, I will say that reading the script, I had a lot more fun than on 'Thor Ragnarok,' and that shows something because that movie was brilliant."

Marvel Boss Confirms Taika Waititi Will Direct "Thor: Love and Thunder"

Last year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige confirmed at the San Diego Comic Con that the New Zealand-born director, producer and screenwriter Taika Waititi will be back in the director's chair for the fourth installment of the movie.

He first joined the MCU after working for the third entry of the "Thor" sequel.

In his previous interview with BBC, Waititi shared some details about "Thor: Love and Thunder."

Waititi revealed he and co-writer Jennifer Kaytin Robinson wrapped up the storyline, describing it a little "romantic." However, he assured the viewers that "it's going to be really good."

"It is so insane and also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I've never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that," Waititi added.

Natalie Portman as Mighty Thor

Aside from the director, "Men In Black" actress Tessa Thompson is back to play the role of the heroine Valkyrie, alongside Academy Award winner Natalie Portman, who is the Thor's love interest Jane Foster. She later on will become the female God of Thunder, Mighty Thor.

"There's still the other Thor, the original Thor. She's not called Female Thor. In the comics, she's called the Mighty Thor. It comes from that comic run," the director explained to Entertainment Tonight.

