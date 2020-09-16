The Mandalorian Season 2: Trailer, Release Date and Bombshell Secrets!

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 trailer has been released, and it unveiled some bombshell secrets to look forward to in the series.

Recently, Disney surprised its viewers after providing a sneak peek of the most-awaited second installment of their "Star Wars" spin-off.

A few days later, the entertainment giant confirmed the "The Mandalorian" Season 2 release date next month while dropping a first look to the show through a new trailer.

It was undoubtedly music to the ears of its fans, especially after the the series bagged 15 nominations in the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards -- including Outstanding Cinematography For a Single-Camera Series (half-hour) and Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-fi Costumes.

With the Emmys and the upcoming Season 2, fans now have a lot to watch out for from the Disney show.

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 Trailer

It seems like Season 2 will pick up from where Season 1 left off just based on what the new trailer showed.

In the first look, the Mandalorian and Baby Yoda (or "the Child") can be seen traveling across the galaxy. Meanwhile, a voice-over chimed in and talked about "stories of eons past."

Interestingly, Baby Yoda is still a baby, and he has not become a Toddler Yoda or a teenager Yoda. Cute!

The trailer revealed the great battles between the Mandalorian and "an orderer of sorcerers known as Jedi," which should truly excite everyone.

"The Mandalorian" Season 2 Release Date and Updates

As mentioned, Baby Yoda and the whole gang will be back next month on October 30.

However, what is worth noting is that the executive team has already divulged some details that fans should look forward to.

Showrunner Jon Favreau previously told Entertainment Weekly what people will learn in Season 2: "The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world. The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we're bringing a lot more scope to the show."

Meanwhile, the show's director and executive producer Dave Filoni revealed that Season 2 will be about how the Child and the Mandalorian's personal stories will develop in the most enjoyable way.

"The Mandalorian Season 2" Bombshell Secrets

The story of the Mandalorian will continue to unfold in the next season, and some secrets will blow people's minds.

In the new season, the name of Luke Skywalker will make rounds in Imperial and New Republic circles. However, he is highly likely to be deemed as nothing more than a legend.

Meanwhile, tie-in books confirmed a long time ago that Luke did not start training others until his nephew, Ben, was a teenager. If that would be the case, then there is possibly a Jedi Temple for the Mandalorian to locate in the next season.

Meanwhile, "The Mandalorian" Season 2 trailer seemed to have also revealed the Jedi World of Ilum. In several scenes throughout the teaser, the ancient Jedi world and a snow-covered planet called Ilum can be seen.

It somehow makes sense since they previously picked Rosario Dawson as the live-action Ahsoka Tano, and she was last seen going on a journey to the Unknown Regions at the end of "Star Wars Rebels" Season 4.

Nothing has been confirmed, though. Nonetheless, it is safe to make theories out of it before the official Season 2 of "The Mandalorian" is launched.

