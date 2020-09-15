Royals No More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle CUT Last Ties With Royal Family

Months after officially stepping down as senior members of the Firm, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have "cut" their last ties with the royal family.

Since announcing their bombshell news earlier this 2020, the Sussexes vowed to "carve out a progressive new role" and to become "financially independent."

Now, it appears the couple has finally achieved their goals, as they prove that they could stand on their own.

It came after the former royals founded a yet-unnamed production company and signed a multi-year deal with Netflix to create documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming.

"Our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope," the pair mentioned in a statement, according to The Times. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us."

Shortly after signing the lucrative deal with the streaming gant, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly repaid the expenses used in the renovation of their Frogmore Cottage home in the U.K. amounting to $3.2 million.

A spokesperson from their team confirmed that the 36-year-old prince had made a contribution to the Sovereign Grant that would "fully cover the necessary renovation costs of Frogmore Cottage."

Moreover, in the wake of their multi-year deal, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly no longer receiving any income from Prince Charles' Duchy of Cornwall estate, per Newsweek.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle "Cut Ties" With the Royal Family

Now, ITV Royal Rota podcast hosts Chris Ship and Lizzie Robinson claimed that the couple is sending "clear warnings" to the press that they are "done" with the royal family.

"A lot of the commentary around this was that this couldn't be a clearer sign that they are done, cut ties with their lives as working members of the Royal Family," Ship mentioned.

Furthermore, the commentators also pointed out how the controversial couple are financing themselves as they settle in their home in Santa Barbara.

"So Harry and Meghan are now setting out as former royals with a very lucrative deal with a private media company, Netflix. They're living in a mansion which they are funding themselves in Los Angeles, technically Montecito," Robinson mentioned.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's New Santa Barbara Home

Last August, multiple reports cited that the Sussexes bought their first house in the U.S. in Montecito that cost a whopping $14.65 million.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secretly moved to the private neighborhood of Santa Barbara after spending months in an $18 million hillside mansion in Los Angeles, which is owned by the media mogul Tyler Perry.

According to People, the couple considered relocating to the California beach town because of their 1-year-old son, Archie.

"This is their permanent home. Ever since Archie arrived, everything has been so turbulent, and many things have been up in the air," a source told the outlet. "It has not been easy, necessarily. For the first time in a long time, they have a clear focus."

READ MORE: Britney Spears' Condition Sparks Family 'War' -- When Will It End?

See Now: Famous Actors Who Turned Down Iconic Movie Roles