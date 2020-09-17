Shots Fired: Did Brad Pitt’s New GF Just Roast Angelina Jolie?

Amid her rumored relationship with Hollywood star Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski is making headlines after her subtle jab at Angelina Jolie.

It came after the German model posted a cryptic message on Instagram that talks about "hate."

"Happy people don't hate," she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing a muted orange dress paired with a brown baguette bag and shades.

However, the public speculated that she is referring to Pitt's ex-wife who is said to be "furious" with Pitt's new flame.

According to The Mirror, the "Maleficent" star was bummed out that his former husband "could stoop this low."

"It grosses her out that he's cavorting around Europe so publicly with this girl, instead of keeping a private and dignified lid on his love life," the source explained to the publication.

Jolie's alleged reaction came after the 56-year-old actor and Poturalski had a romantic escapade in South of France. The "Once Upon a Time" star reportedly brought her much younger girlfriend to the Chateau Miraval -- where Brad and Ange secretly exchanged their vows in 2014.

Nicole Poturalski's Savage Clapback

After receiving a wave of backlash from Jolie's fans who accused her of shading the mother-of-six, the 27-year-old model set the record straight.

One of her followers bravely took to the comment section to give an unsolicited advice to Poturalski.

"If so, then why you & Brad hate Angelina? Practice what you preach, girl," the fan said, to which she responded: "Not hating anyone."

Brad Pitt, Nicole Poturalski Dating Since November 2019?

Both the BAFTA winner and the model were hush-hush about their new romance despite the ongoing speculations surrounding their relationship.

Last August, dating rumors sparked after Pitt and Poturalski were spotted boarding a private jet in Paris as they were headed to the South of France.

"They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling," an insider shared to People.

However, multiple reports noted that the two have actually been hanging out for quite some time now and were even photographed in November 2019 during Kanye West's concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

They were spotted chatting and having a good time as they sat in the VIP box during the show.

Pitt's New Girlfriend in an Open Marriage?

On the other hand, the budding relationship of the two has been tainted with intrigues -- one of which stated that Nicole is still "married" but is in an open relationship.

The Daily Mail previously reported that the 5-foot-10 stunner remains married to the German restaurateur Roland Mary for eight years, with whom she shares her 7-year-old son Emil.

"They are still married, but you could describe their relationship as an 'open marriage,'" a source revealed to the news outlet. "He has been married several times and has five children. He is not interested in negativity or jealousy."

