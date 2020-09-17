Fashion What? 3 Most Controversial Vogue Covers of All Time

For decades, Vogue has maintained its status as one of the world's most prominent fashion magazines in the world.

Founded in 1892 as a weekly high-society journal by American businessman Arthur Baldwin Turnure, the publication established itself as the leader in the fashion and lifestyle scene -- one that continues to influence and shape the modern fashion trends.

Published by Condé Nast Publications, the fashion bible aims to provide readers the latest trends on and off the runway, as well as to lead and inspire the audience from different cultures.

It is headed by British-American journalist Dame Anna Wintour, who has been the magazine's editor-in-chief since 1988 and the artistic director of Condé Nast since 2013.

With her role in Vogue, it has also paved the way for Wintour to become one of the most influential figures in the fashion industry, with her iconic heavy black sunglasses and a pageboy haircut.

Dubbed as "Nuclear Wintour," she is widely recognized for her eye for fashion trends and for supporting younger designers.

Vogue may be the leading magazine in the fashion industry, however, it worth noting that the magazine is no stranger when it comes to criticisms and scandals.

With that said, we take a look at the biggest and most controversial Vogue covers of all time.

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

In 2014, the Hollywood power couple graced the cover of the fashion bible for their March issue, bearing the title "Kim Kardashian and Kanye West: Keeping Up with Kimye" followed by the hashtag "most talked about couple."

The music icon was sporting a navy blue suit, while his then-fiancee looked absolutely stunning as she donned a beautiful champagne wedding gown with her hair tied in a low bun.

Unfortunately, this sparked outrage as readers branded the couple as "fashion faux pas."

Even industry people and celebrities questioned Wintour's judgement for choosing the couple to appear on the Vogue cover.

Five years later, she spoke about the issue and claimed that not picking the couple would have been a "misstep" for their magazine

"This cover was a deeply controversial cover," wintour recalled. "But Kim and Kanye were a part of the conversation of the day. And for Vogue not to recognize that would have been a big misstep. You are leading, not following - and that's a very important lesson to always keep in your mind."

LeBron James and Gisele Bündchen

The American Vogue made a historic move in 2008 after NBA superstar LeBron James landed on the cover for their April issue alongside Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bundchen.

Lebron James was the first Black American to be included on one of its eminent covers; however, things turned south when Vogue was criticized after the cover resembled the famous image of "King Kong."

The basketball star was photographed with an "ape-like" growl while holding Giselle on his one hand and bouncing a ball on the other.

Others pointed out that it suggests racist imagery, but the magazine never addressed the controversy.

Vogue Italia's September 2011 Issue

One of the most awaited Vogue covers is their September issue as it showcases new trends for the upcoming year.

Unfortunately, the Italian publication faced a wave of backlash after featuring the Scottish model Stella Tennant sporting a 13-inch waist dressed in a black Deborah Milner corset over a Prada coat in 2011.

Readers were dismayed with the message of the publication as it promotes unrealistic female body image.

