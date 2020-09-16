Embarrassing! Chris Evans Learned His Lesson After NSFW Leaked Photos

Chris Evans finally breaks his silence about his viral NSFW photo.

In his first interview since the Instagram mishap, the "Captain America" star admitted that he was "embarrassed" by the leaked photo that caused an internet frenzy over the weekend.

The 39-year-old actor might start the "think before you click" practice, as he pointed out that he has learned his lesson the hard way.

"Look, it was a very interesting weekend, full of lessons learned," Evans told Tamron Hall. "You know, things happen. It's embarrassing but you gotta roll with the punches."

Evans added that he felt grateful for the love and support of his fans after the social media gaffe.

"I will say, I have some pretty fantastic fans who really came to my support. That was really, really nice," Evans shared.

Chris Evans' Viral NSFW Photo

To recall, the Hollywood A-lister left his 6.3 million IG followers stunned after he shared a screen recording containing a risque photo while his family was playing the game Heads Up.

He immediately deleted the post, but the public was quick to take screenshots of his x-rated snap.

Shortly after, it became a trending topic on Twitter where fans mocked the "Knives Out" actor and posted memes and funny comments.

"Thank you, Chris Evans. We needed this," one user wrote, while another one pointed out that his NSFW photo was the highlight of her day: "Chris Evans leaking chris evans nudes is the highlight of my saturday."

Aside from this, fans also noticed a hilarious meme of himself with the caption "Guard the P***y," to which some reacted.

""WHY DOES CHRIS EVANS HAVE A PIC OF HIMSELF SAYING "GUARD THAT P***Y" ON HIS PHONE. IM SCREAMMMINGGG," one user wrote.

Mark Ruffalo's Hilarious Reaction To Pal's Nude Photo

Meanwhile, his "Avenger" co-star and close friend Mark Ruffalo chimed in and gave his support to Chris.

"Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See... silver lining," he tweeted.

Aside from Ruffalo, who played the role of Bruce Banner a.k.a Hulk in the superhero film, fans also showed their love for Evans. They flooded social media with his recent IG photo alongside his dog Dodger.

"Pictures of Chris Evans with his dog dodger to cleanse your timeline," one user wrote.

Another fan emphasized that the public needs to respect his privacy: "Just gonna leave this pic of Chris Evans and his dog here. Respect his privacy. #ChrisEvans

Others also reminded the public that the Hollywood actor previously suffered from anxiety, as he experienced panic attacks while on the set of his 2011 movie "Puncture."

In his previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, Chris Evans revealed the effects of anxiety on his health. It also made him question whether he should continue his acting career.

"It's hard to know if the path you're taking is the wrong one because the way I'm feeling isn't healthy," Evans said at the time.

